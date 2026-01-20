Striking New Pics of Prince William Showcase What He Calls His ‘Lumberjack Moment’

No one can ever say that royal engagements don’t have range, something that was on full display last week as Prince William traveled to Herefordshire, England, to meet with farmers Laura and John Bowler as part of his role as patron of We Are Farming Minds. Shining a spotlight on the economic pressures—and also the mental health needs—of farmers turned out to only be part of the gig while he was on-site. The Bowlers also happily put the Prince of Wales to work, enlisting him to carry out a number of farm-related tasks such as building a fence, feeding the sheep and pruning apple trees—and a series of striking new pics prove it.