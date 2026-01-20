No one can ever say that royal engagements don’t have range, something that was on full display last week as Prince William traveled to Herefordshire, England, to meet with farmers Laura and John Bowler as part of his role as patron of We Are Farming Minds. Shining a spotlight on the economic pressures—and also the mental health needs—of farmers turned out to only be part of the gig while he was on-site. The Bowlers also happily put the Prince of Wales to work, enlisting him to carry out a number of farm-related tasks such as building a fence, feeding the sheep and pruning apple trees—and a series of striking new pics prove it.
Striking New Pics of Prince William Showcase What He Calls His ‘Lumberjack Moment’
He’s also kind of skilled at feeding sheep?
Dressed in a flat cap and jeans, William got to show off what he referred to as his “lumberjack moment,” a quip he made while stretching high to reach a particularly difficult interlocking branch, part of his apple tree pruning duties. The Hereford Times also reported William’s words as he attempted the farm job: “It’s going to be a tricky one up there!”
It’s a testament to William’s ability to roll up his sleeves and deliver a royal photo op or two as he helps call attention to an important cause. Not only did the Prince of Wales make time to feed a rather massive flock of sheep, he also carried out a conversation with the Bowlers about the extreme pressures (and loneliness) that’s commonly experienced by farmers.
Pics posted to Instagram shortly after the visit drove home that message: “Visiting Herefordshire today to discuss farmers’ mental health. Proud to be Patron of We Are Farming Minds and to see its impact firsthand in the farming community. Farmers contend with multiple external pressures and considerable uncertainty, which makes supporting their mental health and wellbeing so important. Thank you to our hosts John and Laura for sharing their stories.”
Here, here.