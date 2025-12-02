Kensington Palace Released New Pics of Prince William & One Is Practically Begging to Be Framed

Let’s be real: there’s no shortage of amazing photos and videos of the royal family. Whether it’s a stunning slo-mo of Kate Middleton, a striking salute from Prince William or a jaw-dropping black-and-white snap of King Charles, the content just keeps coming. And now, Kensington Palace has delivered a fresh batch featuring Prince William and they do not disappoint.

The carousel post dropped on Monday, December 1, showcasing a mix of photos and videos from William’s visit to Newport, Wales. It kicks off with a candid shot of the Prince of Wales at the podium, delivering a speech at the Wales Investment Summit. He looks effortlessly sharp in his signature navy suit, white shirt and red tie. Other images show him mingling with employees, checking out the tech, and engaging with the local community. But the real showstopper is saved for the last slide.