news

Kensington Palace Released New Pics of Prince William & One Is Practically Begging to Be Framed

He's in his element

By Clara Stein
Published Dec 2, 2025
7:05pm
prince william photo
Mauro Pimentel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Let’s be real: there’s no shortage of amazing photos and videos of the royal family. Whether it’s a stunning slo-mo of Kate Middleton, a striking salute from Prince William or a jaw-dropping black-and-white snap of King Charles, the content just keeps coming. And now, Kensington Palace has delivered a fresh batch featuring Prince William and they do not disappoint.

The carousel post dropped on Monday, December 1, showcasing a mix of photos and videos from William’s visit to Newport, Wales. It kicks off with a candid shot of the Prince of Wales at the podium, delivering a speech at the Wales Investment Summit. He looks effortlessly sharp in his signature navy suit, white shirt and red tie. Other images show him mingling with employees, checking out the tech, and engaging with the local community. But the real showstopper is saved for the last slide.

The final image captures William in a totally candid moment, holding a folder and flashing a wide, genuine smile. It’s not just a polite royal grin, the raised cheeks and slightly squinted eyes show it’s a real laugh, pure joy radiating right off the screen.

Beyond the photos, William recapped his visit in the caption.

"Celebrating Welsh business and economy," it reads. "From first class microchip engineering at KLA in Newport to the Wales Investment Summit, proud to shine a light on the very best of Welsh industry, and Wales’ position as a prime destination for national and international investors."

He continued, “Wales is a place where cutting edge technology, research, innovation and a skilled workforce come together in a single, coherent ecosystem across many different industries… It is my honour to play my part in championing the dynamic nation Wales is today as we look to the future.”

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
