Palace Posts Candid New Prince William Photos & His Body Language Is So Telling

In case it flew under your radar, Prince William was in North Wales this week and he wasn’t there for just one quick stop. The Prince of Wales packed his schedule, spotlighting multiple causes while he was in town. Yesterday, he highlighted the Marine Conservation Society’s ongoing environmental work and he also showed up for organizations supporting both young people and adults. But can we talk about those photos Kensington Palace posted and the very telling body language that came with them?

On November 25, the palace shared a carousel showing the 43-year-old royal sitting in on a class at Gwneud Make Do, a comedy school in North Wales. The first photo captures him flashing a full, genuine smile as he watches the group. The rest of the post is just as upbeat, with shots of him grinning, clapping and fully engaging with everyone around him. But the real gem is the final slide: two photos of William caught mid-laugh, absolutely beaming.