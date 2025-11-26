About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Palace Posts Candid New Prince William Photos & His Body Language Is So Telling

He’s not exactly playing it cool

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 26, 2025
4:05pm
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In case it flew under your radar, Prince William was in North Wales this week and he wasn’t there for just one quick stop. The Prince of Wales packed his schedule, spotlighting multiple causes while he was in town. Yesterday, he highlighted the Marine Conservation Society’s ongoing environmental work and he also showed up for organizations supporting both young people and adults. But can we talk about those photos Kensington Palace posted and the very telling body language that came with them?

On November 25, the palace shared a carousel showing the 43-year-old royal sitting in on a class at Gwneud Make Do, a comedy school in North Wales. The first photo captures him flashing a full, genuine smile as he watches the group. The rest of the post is just as upbeat, with shots of him grinning, clapping and fully engaging with everyone around him. But the real gem is the final slide: two photos of William caught mid-laugh, absolutely beaming.

And honestly, these don’t read like polite, royal-duty laughs. William's body language looks like he’s genuinely enjoying himself. His whole vibe gives it away, from the relaxed, easy smile to how he’s holding his body. Sitting in his chair, he’s slightly slouched with his shoulders down, totally at ease. When he’s standing, his hands are casually tucked into his pockets, which is basically the international sign for “I’m comfortable here.”

The caption of the post summed up the visit.

“Celebrating the creativity and confidence-building work of Gwneud. Make. Do,” it read. “This comedy school is breaking down barriers to arts participation here in North Wales. GMD offers a safe, supportive space for adults and young people to explore comedy, develop skills, and express individuality."

"From sketch writing to character work, this community-led initiative is proving that laughter can be a powerful tool for connection and change,” the post concluded.

Seeing Prince William this relaxed isn’t exactly shocking, especially in a setting that’s all about creativity, humor and community.

Plus, considering he and Kate Middleton share three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—it makes total sense that he’d be right at home interacting with young people and slipping into his familiar “dad mode” energy.

