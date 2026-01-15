Kate Middleton Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in New Palace Photo

It’s never exactly shocking when a new royal portrait drops but every so often one comes along that genuinely makes you stop scrolling. That’s exactly what happened when Kensington Palace shared a fresh photo of Kate Middleton this week. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t immediately catch my eye.

On January 15, Princess Catherine stepped out solo to host an event at Windsor Castle for the England Women’s Rugby Team, the Red Roses. For the occasion, she went bold in a head-to-toe red look, wearing a tailored red blazer (similar here, $200), matching trousers (similar here, $60 ; $24) and coordinating red heels (similar here, $40 ; $38). In one standout photo, she’s all smiles, her hair styled in soft curls with a side part, as she holds what appears to be a signed team jersey.