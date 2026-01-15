About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Stuns in Head-to-Toe Red in New Palace Photo

It's a vision

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 15, 2026
Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

It’s never exactly shocking when a new royal portrait drops but every so often one comes along that genuinely makes you stop scrolling. That’s exactly what happened when Kensington Palace shared a fresh photo of Kate Middleton this week. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t immediately catch my eye.

On January 15, Princess Catherine stepped out solo to host an event at Windsor Castle for the England Women’s Rugby Team, the Red Roses. For the occasion, she went bold in a head-to-toe red look, wearing a tailored red blazer (similar here, $200), matching trousers (similar here, $60; $24) and coordinating red heels (similar here, $40; $38). In one standout photo, she’s all smiles, her hair styled in soft curls with a side part, as she holds what appears to be a signed team jersey.

The Palace captioned the post, "A great day hosting Women’s Rugby World Cup winners @redrosesrugby today at Windsor! Congratulations to you all - what an achievement."

Another image from the event feels especially striking. Princess Catherine sits front and center in the first row, surrounded by team members standing and seated around her. The contrast is visually perfect: her bold red outfit pops against the team’s coordinated black suits and white sneakers, making her impossible to miss while still letting the athletes shine.

That photo was captioned, "A royal welcome from our Patron at Windsor Castle."

Additional images from the day show close-ups of the trophy, as well as moments of Catherine shaking hands, chatting and mingling with players and staff.

Princess Catherine, in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union, hosted the England Women’s Rugby team at Windsor Castle to celebrate their 2025 World Cup victory. Captain Zoe Aldcroft, along with fellow team members and staff, were treated to a tour of the castle before meeting the Princess of Wales and posing for a group photo together.

And there’s a fun competitive twist here, too. As patron, Princess Kate is in friendly rivalry with her husband, Prince William, who serves as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union. For now, she’s definitely winning: England currently ranks first in the world, while Wales sits at number 11.

Consider this both a royal fashion moment and a victory lap.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

