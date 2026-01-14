Kate Middleton’s Birthday Plans Were Just Revealed & They Were Not What I Expected

The start of a new year brings fresh beginnings, awards season buzz and, for royal fans, a very special birthday: Kate Middleton’s. The Princess of Wales turned 44 on Friday, January 9, and now we finally know how she celebrated and spoiler alert: it wasn’t a massive royal spectacle. Instead, Princess Catherine kept things low-key with a cozy family hang and the restaurant hosting her has been spilling all the tea.

On January 13, The Funghi Club, a tiny French bistro in Hungerford, England, shared their royal experience on social media.

"Every now and then something happens that sends a little fizz of excitement through the whole place and this week delivered a corker. Last Friday, in our teeny Hungerford Bistro, we had the enormous pleasure of welcoming a rather extraordinary guest," the bistro wrote in a Facebook post. "We can already hear the chorus from Newbury: 'Go on then… who was it?' Well — none other than the Princess of Wales herself, Berkshire’s very own Kate Middleton, celebrating her 44th birthday, joined by her mother Carole and sister Pippa."