About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton’s Birthday Plans Were Just Revealed & They Were Not What I Expected

I'll be taking a page from her book

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 14, 2026
5:10pm
Kate Middleton Birthday
Victoria Jones

The start of a new year brings fresh beginnings, awards season buzz and, for royal fans, a very special birthdayKate Middleton’s. The Princess of Wales turned 44 on Friday, January 9, and now we finally know how she celebrated and spoiler alert: it wasn’t a massive royal spectacle. Instead, Princess Catherine kept things low-key with a cozy family hang and the restaurant hosting her has been spilling all the tea.

On January 13, The Funghi Club, a tiny French bistro in Hungerford, England, shared their royal experience on social media.

"Every now and then something happens that sends a little fizz of excitement through the whole place and this week delivered a corker. Last Friday, in our teeny Hungerford Bistro, we had the enormous pleasure of welcoming a rather extraordinary guest," the bistro wrote in a Facebook post. "We can already hear the chorus from Newbury: 'Go on then… who was it?' Well — none other than the Princess of Wales herself, Berkshire’s very own Kate Middleton, celebrating her 44th birthday, joined by her mother Carole and sister Pippa."

Of course, there are no photos (the restaurant notes “you'll understand why”), but they happily shared how delightful the Princess of Wales was in person.

"The entire team on duty reported the same thing: she was utterly charming, gracious and every bit as radiant in person as you’d imagine," the post read. "The jungle drums of Hungerford didn’t stop beating until well into Saturday. A little moment of magic for our small bistro — and one we won’t forget in a hurry."

So yes, Princess Catherine celebrated her birthday with some classic girl time, just her sister and mom.

Before heading out for the intimate dinner, the royal also posted a heartfelt Instagram video and personally signed message.

The video features sweeping shots of wintery landscapes, accompanied by soft, hopeful piano music, as Catherine reflects on how spending time in nature has been central to her health journey.

Low-key, meaningful and full of charm? Sounds like a birthday well spent, if you ask me.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton’s Next Solo Outing Revealed

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe