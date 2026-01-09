When it comes to royal birthdays, one of my favorite things is seeing how fellow family members mark the occasion. Today, Princess Catherine turns 44—and celebrates a year in remission from cancer. Her father-in-law, King Charles, took to Instagram to wish the future queen a happy birthday with a joyful photograph and celebratory emoji.
King Charles Sends Kate Middleton a Sweet Birthday Message
Happy birthday, Princess Catherine!
The Royal Family Instagram account shared a snap to Stories, with a beaming Princess of Wales wearing a Blazé Milano pinstripe blazer (similar here) and Capri striped shirt by Ralph Lauren (similar here) while on a visit to the Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital last summer. A cheerful bunch of flowers sit blurry in the foreground, over which a caption reads, "Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!" An appropriate cake emoji followed.
The Princess of Wales shared a message of her own, writing, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal." It was accompanied by an Instagram Reel that showed her contemplatively meandering through a winter landscape, reflecting on how vital communing with nature had been in her recovery process.
"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing a stillness, patience and quiet consideration," she narrated. "I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am for the rivers within us [that] flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse[d] and purif[ied]."
Here's to another year of good health, great fashion, exciting tennis matches and comforting family time for HRH.