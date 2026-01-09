King Charles Sends Kate Middleton a Sweet Birthday Message

The Princess of Wales shared a message of her own, writing, "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal." It was accompanied by an Instagram Reel that showed her contemplatively meandering through a winter landscape, reflecting on how vital communing with nature had been in her recovery process.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing a stillness, patience and quiet consideration," she narrated. "I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am for the rivers within us [that] flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse[d] and purif[ied]."

Here's to another year of good health, great fashion, exciting tennis matches and comforting family time for HRH.