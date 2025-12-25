It's a merry Christmas indeed, especially if you happen to be a fan of the British royal family. This morning, we were gifted with an appearance from all of our royal favorites, including Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids (who are looking majorly grown up, BTW).
Royals Release Stunning Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Video Just 1 Day Before Christmas Appearance
A royally exciting morning
This isn't unusual—in fact, we've become accustomed to (and excited by) the annual royal Christmas outing to church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Today, we saw Princess Catherine and Prince William doing the traditional Christmas walk with their kids, 12-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte and 7-year-old Prince Louis.
But that wasn't the only Christmas present from the royals. Yesterday, Kensington Palace shared a stunning and beautiful mother-daughter video featuring Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte. In the footage, the pair sits side by side playing piano.
The Prince and Princess of Wales captioned the post, "Love and connection through music. A special duet playing Holm Sound by @erlandcooper to open this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service."
As for today's annual Christmas outing, King Charles and Queen Camilla were also on scene, of course. The monarch appeared to be in great spirits (keeping in line with his recent body language), as did his wife. The king wore a long tan trench as he exited, while the queen looked spectacular in a bold red coat dress and matching hat.
A lot has happened within the royal family since we saw them last Christmas Day. King Charles gave a promising update on his cancer diagnosis. Prince Harry had a long overdue meeting with his father. And Princess Anne even celebrated a milestone birthday.
Last year, for Christmas Day 2024, Charles, Camilla, Catherine, Will and the kids made headlines for donning matching outfits. Princess Catherine twinned in green with Queen Camilla. Catherine's scarf matched Prince George and Prince Louis's ties. And they all matched Princess Charlotte's coat. Royal coordination at its finest.
Here's wishing the royals a happy holiday, and here's to a fab 2026 to come.
