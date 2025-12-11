About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Camera Captures Proof That King Charles Keeps a Photo of Meghan Markle at Home

It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 11, 2025
6:09pm
KingCharles
Samir Hussein/WireImage

If there's one thing the British royal family loves, it's tradition. Today, Queen Camilla took part in a very special Christmas tradition involving children, tree decorating and a tea party. And while the event was a sweet and important one, the queen wasn't the only one making headlines. In fact, a photo of Meghan Markle herself has thrown royal fans into a tizzy (more on that in a minute).

Buckingham Palace shared a video on its official Instagram account showing the queen at Clarence House (hers and King Charles's London home). The footage shows Queen Camilla hosting children, posing with Santa and handing out presents.

The palace captioned the post, "Christmas at Clarence House!"

The caption continued, "The Queen has continued her annual tradition with children supported by @HelenandDouglasHouse and @RoaldDahlCharity, welcoming them for a special Christmas tea party and tree decorating at Clarence House."

"The festive tradition is now in its 20th year and brings together families for a truly memorable day."

In the video, the smiles on Camilla and the children are quite bright, and the mood seems fun, festive and light. But the cameras also captured a split-second glimpse of a very specific photo on display on an end table. The image is a black-and-white shot from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day in 2018, and features King Charles walking Markle down the aisle. (You can see the shot over the shoulder of the young man in a wheelchair who is talking with Santa.)

While under normal circumstances it wouldn't come as a big surprise for a father-in-law to have a picture of his daughter-in-law at home, these are hardly normal circumstances. Harry and Meghan have been estranged from the royal family for quite some time, since resigning as senior royals, moving to America and, ahem, chatting with Oprah.

But the presence of the photo is just another sign that the relationship between Charles and his son and daughter-in-law may still be repaired. (Harry and Charles previously reunited in September, an indication that progress is being made.)

Here's hoping a full family reunion is in the cards soon.

