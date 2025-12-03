About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Camera Captures Striking Photo of Queen Camilla in Carriage During State Visit

By Clara Stein
Published Dec 3, 2025
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It’s a royal family affair today. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton all came together to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender for a state visit. As with any royal occasion, Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos—standing at attention, ceremonial welcomes and all the classic pageantry. But one image of Queen Camilla really stands out.

Scroll to the sixth photo in the post, and you’ll see a shot that feels almost cinematic. Queen Camilla is seated in the back of a luxurious carriage, with two footmen standing on the rear platform. There’s a lot of detail to take in, but your eyes are immediately drawn to her. She isn’t completely alone (someone sits beside her, but they’re shrouded in shadows) and she’s looking out the carriage window as sunlight falls on her face, her expression calm and unreadable.

It’s a quiet, striking moment that almost feels like a scene from a film, contrasting with the more typical snapshots in the carousel, which included candid shots of President Steinmeier chatting with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton standing together and the King and Queen side by side.

"The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, have welcomed The Federal President of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender to Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace captioned the December 3 post.

The post coincides with President Steinmeier and his wife’s arrival for a three-day state visit to the U.K. Upon arrival, they were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before joining King Charles and Queen Camilla in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

While most of the photos capture the formality of the morning, that single image of Queen Camilla quietly taking in the moment adds a cinematic, almost reflective touch. Among all the official pageantry, it’s the one shot that feels surprisingly intimate and unforgettable.

