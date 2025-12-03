Camera Captures Striking Photo of Queen Camilla in Carriage During State Visit

It’s a royal family affair today. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton all came together to welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender for a state visit. As with any royal occasion, Buckingham Palace shared a carousel of photos—standing at attention, ceremonial welcomes and all the classic pageantry. But one image of Queen Camilla really stands out.

Scroll to the sixth photo in the post, and you’ll see a shot that feels almost cinematic. Queen Camilla is seated in the back of a luxurious carriage, with two footmen standing on the rear platform. There’s a lot of detail to take in, but your eyes are immediately drawn to her. She isn’t completely alone (someone sits beside her, but they’re shrouded in shadows) and she’s looking out the carriage window as sunlight falls on her face, her expression calm and unreadable.