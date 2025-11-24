A Brand-New Portrait of King Charles May Be His Best One Yet

Shellis based his work on the king’s 2010 book, Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World, which outlines his belief that the human and natural worlds cannot be separated. The portrait was originally commissioned in March by Taz Khan, who founded London’s Community Kitchen, as part of a cultural and sustainability initiative. Khan revealed that, after seeing it, the king’s reaction was incredibly positive: “I was holding my breath a bit, but he absolutely loved it. He asked if I would bring it over to him,” Khan told The Telegraph.

But that’s not all: The portrait, which is currently hung privately at Buckingham Palace, will be relocated to the Mansion House in London later this week, where members of the public will have a chance to view it.

The perfect precursor to Charles’s Amazon Prime documentary, also about his “harmony” philosophy and set to be released in early 2026? We’d say so.