King Charles Partners with Surprise A-Lister Ahead of New Documentary Release

In a statement shared by the King’s Foundation, Winslet remarked: “I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it’s been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project. I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come.”

This A-List partnership follows the king’s recent collaboration with another Kate—specifically, Cate Blanchett, who joined the monarch for a podcast interview spotlighting the work of the U.K.-based Millennium Seed Bank, which studies seeds to protect and restore global biodiversity in the face of climate change.

It’s a valiant effort by King Charles to put a spotlight on the environment and the myriad ways we can sustain and protect it.