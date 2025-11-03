Now that the Andrew title issue has been resolved, King Charles is able to focus on royal business as usual—namely, a brand-new Prime Video documentary, called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which is set to debut in early 2026. The film highlights the work of The King’s Foundation, specifically Charles’s lifelong commitment to protecting the planet now and for the next generation. But per an Instagram post from the royal family, the film also comes with an added bit of star power: Kate Winslet.
King Charles Partners with Surprise A-Lister Ahead of New Documentary Release
No, it’s not Cate Blanchett
The Oscar-winning actress has been confirmed as narrator of the upcoming film in a royal move that makes a ton of sense: Winslet recently became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation. She even joined Charles over the summer for the organization’s annual awards ceremony where she handed out the award for international impact. In addition to rubbing elbows with the monarch, Winslet was also joined by Meryl Streep and David Beckham for the star-studded occasion, held at St. James’s Palace.
In a statement shared by the King’s Foundation, Winslet remarked: “I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it’s been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project. I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come.”
This A-List partnership follows the king’s recent collaboration with another Kate—specifically, Cate Blanchett, who joined the monarch for a podcast interview spotlighting the work of the U.K.-based Millennium Seed Bank, which studies seeds to protect and restore global biodiversity in the face of climate change.
It’s a valiant effort by King Charles to put a spotlight on the environment and the myriad ways we can sustain and protect it.