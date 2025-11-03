About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

King Charles Partners with Surprise A-Lister Ahead of New Documentary Release

No, it’s not Cate Blanchett

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Nov 3, 2025
5:10pm
king charles kate winslet universal
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Now that the Andrew title issue has been resolved, King Charles is able to focus on royal business as usual—namely, a brand-new Prime Video documentary, called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, which is set to debut in early 2026. The film highlights the work of The King’s Foundation, specifically Charles’s lifelong commitment to protecting the planet now and for the next generation. But per an Instagram post from the royal family, the film also comes with an added bit of star power: Kate Winslet.

The Oscar-winning actress has been confirmed as narrator of the upcoming film in a royal move that makes a ton of sense: Winslet recently became an ambassador for The King’s Foundation. She even joined Charles over the summer for the organization’s annual awards ceremony where she handed out the award for international impact. In addition to rubbing elbows with the monarch, Winslet was also joined by Meryl Streep and David Beckham for the star-studded occasion, held at St. James’s Palace.

kate winslet and king charles
Chris J. Ratcliffe/Getty Images

In a statement shared by the King’s Foundation, Winslet remarked: “I share His Majesty’s passion for protecting our planet and building sustainable communities, so it’s been really rewarding to work with The King’s Foundation on this exciting project. I know audiences will learn, laugh and feel inspired by what’s featured in the film, and I hope the impact of Harmony will be felt in years to come.”

This A-List partnership follows the king’s recent collaboration with another Kate—specifically, Cate Blanchett, who joined the monarch for a podcast interview spotlighting the work of the U.K.-based Millennium Seed Bank, which studies seeds to protect and restore global biodiversity in the face of climate change.

It’s a valiant effort by King Charles to put a spotlight on the environment and the myriad ways we can sustain and protect it.

RELATED

King Charles Just Threw a Birthday Party for the Duke of Kent—But These 3 Family Members Were Missing

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe