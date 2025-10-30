King Charles Just Threw a Birthday Party for the Duke of Kent—But These 3 Family Members Were Missing

The reason for their absence? Duchess Sophie was already scheduled to attend the Country Land and Business Association reception that same night in London, per the Court Circular. As for William and Princess Catherine? According to Hello!, the pair paused their royal duties to spend time with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are on their October half-term break from school. (Not to mention, Earthshot is right around the corner on November 5, which makes next week a big travel week for William.)

That said, there were still plenty of royals on hand. Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, turned up; so did Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. (Princess Alexandra, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester were also in attendance.)