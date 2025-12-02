These Tiny Body-Language Details Reveal a Ton About Queen Camilla

“Queen Camilla has been the most consistently confident Royal over the years. She’s always carried herself with elegance and independence whatever she is faced with publicly. She’s never been fazed by being out in public," Stanton said.

Stanton notes that her confidence has only grown since becoming Queen and shared the subtle tells.

“Now that she is the matriarch of the Royal family, we never see signs of Camilla feeling hesitant or nervous—she’s very good at diving in head first and doing what needs to be done," Stanton continued. "She often has her hands by her side and her feet are often positioned far apart when she’s speaking with members of the public."

"This tells us she feels confident in herself and believes she has control of any situation she is faced with," Stanton explained. "Camilla is very dominant with her body language, she feels a lot of strength in taking the lead and showing who is boss. She never feels intimidated or threatened—she rises to every duty she has as Queen.”