These Tiny Body-Language Details Reveal a Ton About Queen Camilla

We’ve all heard the saying that body language speaks louder than words and that’s true whether you’re a regular person or a celebrity like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or royals like Kate Middleton and Prince William. Recently, a body language expert took a closer look at the royal family, and Queen Camilla came away with a pretty interesting distinction.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed each royal to reveal their standout traits, including who exudes confidence and who steps up as a “leading figure.” His observations about Camilla? She’s the “most consistently confident.”