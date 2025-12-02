About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

These Tiny Body-Language Details Reveal a Ton About Queen Camilla

That explains a lot

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Dec 2, 2025
4:15pm
Queen camilla body language
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

We’ve all heard the saying that body language speaks louder than words and that’s true whether you’re a regular person or a celebrity like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or royals like Kate Middleton and Prince William. Recently, a body language expert took a closer look at the royal family, and Queen Camilla came away with a pretty interesting distinction.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed each royal to reveal their standout traits, including who exudes confidence and who steps up as a “leading figure.” His observations about Camilla? She’s the “most consistently confident.”

“Queen Camilla has been the most consistently confident Royal over the years. She’s always carried herself with elegance and independence whatever she is faced with publicly. She’s never been fazed by being out in public," Stanton said.

Stanton notes that her confidence has only grown since becoming Queen and shared the subtle tells.

“Now that she is the matriarch of the Royal family, we never see signs of Camilla feeling hesitant or nervous—she’s very good at diving in head first and doing what needs to be done," Stanton continued. "She often has her hands by her side and her feet are often positioned far apart when she’s speaking with members of the public."

"This tells us she feels confident in herself and believes she has control of any situation she is faced with," Stanton explained. "Camilla is very dominant with her body language, she feels a lot of strength in taking the lead and showing who is boss. She never feels intimidated or threatened—she rises to every duty she has as Queen.”

Essentially, Camilla’s body language sends a clear message: she knows her role, owns her space and approaches her royal duties with calm authority.

For anyone watching, it’s a masterclass in quiet, consistent confidence.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Click here..

RELATED

Queen Camilla Dazzles in Red Velvet and a $400K Snake Necklace

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe