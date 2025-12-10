King Charles Releases Personally Signed Message on Instagram to Kick Off the Holiday Season

If you're anything like me, you shot out of bed, bleary-eyed, and thought, How is it already December? Yet it is—and that means one thing: Christmas is coming. For many, that means the arrival of Saint Nick, clambering down chimneys with a sack full of toys. But if you're King Charles, it also means something else.

Ever since Elizabeth I permanently separated from the Roman Catholic Church in 1570 (finishing the work her father, the infamous Hentry VIII, began in 1534), the monarch has served as the head of the Anglican Church. As such, King Charles did his duty this morning at a service held in Westminster Abbey. Later, the royal family shared a snippet of his speech to Instagram.