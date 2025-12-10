About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
King Charles Releases Personally Signed Message on Instagram to Kick Off the Holiday Season

'Tis the season

By Clara Stein
Published Dec 10, 2025
3:01pm
king charles waving
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

If you're anything like me, you shot out of bed, bleary-eyed, and thought, How is it already December? Yet it is—and that means one thing: Christmas is coming. For many, that means the arrival of Saint Nick, clambering down chimneys with a sack full of toys. But if you're King Charles, it also means something else.

Ever since Elizabeth I permanently separated from the Roman Catholic Church in 1570 (finishing the work her father, the infamous Hentry VIII, began in 1534), the monarch has served as the head of the Anglican Church. As such, King Charles did his duty this morning at a service held in Westminster Abbey. Later, the royal family shared a snippet of his speech to Instagram.

"It is a great joy to gather with you in the most glorious setting of Westminster Abbey as we celebrate the light, hope and, above all, the peace of this season of Advent," the message began. The king continued by recognizing church leaders from across the U.K. and Middle East in attendance, in addition to welcoming other faith leaders. He signed the note "Charles R."

The royal family also shared a slideshow of images from the service, where King Charles greeted members of the Anglican Clergy, as well as other faith and charity representatives.

Advent is the Christian season of prayer and reflection that typically begins the Sunday closest to the 30th of November, and culminates on Christmas Eve.

Wishing the royal family a merry holiday season.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

