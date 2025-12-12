As all royal fans know, King Charles was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer in February 2024. While undergoing a procedure to treat benign prostate enlargement, the monarch's medical team noted a separate issue that was eventually determined to be cancerous. After a brief retreat from his public duties, the king was soon back to work with vigor. Though the exact details of his health have been kept rather mum, the king hasn't been shy about advocating for the cancer community.
King Charles Speaks Out About Cancer Diagnosis
All for a good cause
In social media posts shared today, the royal family announced that King Charles will deliver an address at the Stand Up To Cancer's annual fundraising special. During the address, he will speak out about his own cancer diagnosis. Cheeky videos teased viewers, showing His Majesty sitting down with the camera crew giving directions, before cutting the to the announcement: "Stand Up To Cancer/Friday 8 p.m/Channel 4," it read.
The organization works to both raise awareness around and fund cancer research. Tonight's event will welcome celebrity guests like Vicky Pattison, Leigh Francis, Pete Wicks, Adam Hills, Victoria Pendleton, Chris Hughes and Chloe Burrows. The program includes performances, fundraising opportunities, personal stories and special editions of Celebrity Gogglebox and The Last Leg.
No matter the status of his health, the king has shown great fortitude since his diagnosis. From a whopping seven back-to-back appearances for VE Day in the spring to his myriad engagements—which included a go at CPR—he's approached his duties with aplomb. It's given everyone a sense of assurance to see him out, about and enthusiastic, especially since his diagnosis coincided with that of his daughter-in-law's. The Princess of Wales also seems to be doing well, having completed her chemotherapy last year and fully reentered public life.
Here's to a happy, healthy 2026 for the two royals.