King Charles Speaks Out About Cancer Diagnosis

In social media posts shared today, the royal family announced that King Charles will deliver an address at the Stand Up To Cancer's annual fundraising special. During the address, he will speak out about his own cancer diagnosis. Cheeky videos teased viewers, showing His Majesty sitting down with the camera crew giving directions, before cutting the to the announcement: "Stand Up To Cancer/Friday 8 p.m/Channel 4," it read.

The organization works to both raise awareness around and fund cancer research. Tonight's event will welcome celebrity guests like Vicky Pattison, Leigh Francis, Pete Wicks, Adam Hills, Victoria Pendleton, Chris Hughes and Chloe Burrows. The program includes performances, fundraising opportunities, personal stories and special editions of Celebrity Gogglebox and The Last Leg.