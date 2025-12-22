Palace Posts Stunning Photo of King Charles Staring Quietly into the Distance

Two days ago, the monarch shared a poignant photo from his visit to the Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in Dartmouth. King Charles, as Lord High Admiral, presided over the Lord High Admiral's Divisions at the college.

While it's impossible for the royals to have personal connections to every organization and charity of which they are patron, the king does have a special history with BRNC.

"His Majesty himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division," the caption reads. "As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy."

In a family who cherishes tradition, it's also no surprise that King Charles' father, grandfather and great-grandfather all passed their time at Dartmouth.