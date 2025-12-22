Christmas may now be just days away, but King Charles is powering full steam ahead until he hosts his family at Sandringham on Thursday. The royal family shared plenty of moving solo portraits this year, but after looking at probably hundreds, I'd say this takes the cake.
Palace Posts Stunning Photo of King Charles Staring Quietly into the Distance
His best portrait yet
Two days ago, the monarch shared a poignant photo from his visit to the Britannia Royal Naval College (BRNC) in Dartmouth. King Charles, as Lord High Admiral, presided over the Lord High Admiral's Divisions at the college.
While it's impossible for the royals to have personal connections to every organization and charity of which they are patron, the king does have a special history with BRNC.
"His Majesty himself joined Dartmouth over 50 years ago, on the 16th September 1971, as a member of the Blake Division," the caption reads. "As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy."
In a family who cherishes tradition, it's also no surprise that King Charles' father, grandfather and great-grandfather all passed their time at Dartmouth.
While the trip to the naval college was a rather serious one, the king is also having quite a bit of fun. Prior to his visit, King Charles was in London doing some very important work: Opening the Guinness Open Gate Brewery.
"His Majesty met Diageo’s Learning for Life hospitality graduates, tasted brews exclusive to the site and joined a festive celebration with local community groups in Old Brewer’s Yard," the royal family shared.
Despite the inclement weather, King Charles was all smiles as he chatted, shook hands, unveiled the official plaque and poured a pint.
Cheers to a busy end of the year.