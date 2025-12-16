About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
From Princess Beatrice to Prince Harry, Who’s In (and Out) for Royal Christmas This Year

From Prince Harry to Harriet Sperling

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Dec 16, 2025
8:43pm
royal christmas at sandringham universal
GP/BAV MEDIA/Shutterstock

In years past, royal Christmas at Sandringham used to feel like the ultimate family reunion for the monarchy—nearly everyone was included compared to today, when it’s become a bit of a guessing game in terms of who receives an invite...and who does not. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Montecito (and aren’t exactly on the best of terms with Harry’s fam); Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are no longer official members of the royal clan; heck, there’s even a new royal fiancée (ahem, Harriet Sperling) to welcome in.

Bottom line: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s annual gathering feels a bit more in flux. So where does the guest list stand as December 25 approaches? We’ve got the scoop on every potential attendee.

kate and william christmas walkabout 1
Zak Hussein/Shutterstock

IN: Kate Middleton & Prince William

With Princess Catherine and Prince William already turning up for King Charles’s Christmas lunch as planned, all signs point to royal business as usual, with the Wales fam (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) joining for the annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham, too. Of course, January marks a full year since the Princess of Wales confirmed that she was, in fact, in remission following her treatment for cancer, a diagnosis she revealed to the world in March 2024. It also marks nearly a full year of returning to royal duties on her own terms.

harry and meghan
Flynet/SplashNews/Shutterstock

OUT: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A smattering of reports have confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will once again remain in Montecito for Christmas this year, which means they’ve been absent from the annual royal gathering since 2019. But that doesn’t mean they’re not creating their own holiday traditions with kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Meghan shared quite a few of the festive ways they celebrate together in her recent Christmas special for Netflix from customizing a DIY advent calendar to personalizing plates. As for her mom, Doria Ragland, and whether or not she’ll join the Sussexes this year? It’s very likely.

tom parker bowles and laura lopes
PA/POOL/SPLASH NEWS/SHUTTERSTOCK

OUT: Tom Parker-Bowles & Laura Lopes

Last year, Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, marked their first official Christmas at Sandringham, but Tom recently confirmed to the Daily Mail that he and his sister will be skipping this year. “I’m not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]. Nor is my sister. It’ll be every other year, one year on, one year off,” he revealed.

prince andrew royal christmas
Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

OUT: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor & Sarah Ferguson

The disgraced former Prince Andrew is set to spend Christmas—his last at Royal Lodge—solo with only his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, by his side. (Reports say he’s been uninvited from King Charles’s annual Sandringham fete for the second year in a row.) In fact, Andrew’s delayed relocation to an under-the-radar royal abode on the Sandringham estate may have something to do with the annual Christmas gathering: Some claim it was to avoid any awkward run-ins with the ex-Duke of York.

bea and eugenie
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

PROBABLY IN: Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice

Unlike years past when “will they, won’t they” conversations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at Christmas was the main source of discussion, the royal focus is now on Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and where they will turn up. How come? Their father’s actions have put them in a position of having to choose between their scandal-ridden parents and the king. But if today is any indication, their appearance at His Majesty’s annual Christmas lunch makes it seem as though they’ve confirmed their plans.

anne and tim
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

IN: Princess Anne & Timothy Laurence

Like William and Catherine, it is expected that King Charles’s duty-bound sister and her spouse, Sir Tim, will join for the annual Christmas Day walkabout as planned. (It also honors a tradition led by Anne’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, which the Princess Royal would undoubtedly not want to miss.)

zara and mike
Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

IN: Zara & Mike Tindall

Ditto Anne’s children from her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips—Zara and Mike Tindall are also expected to attend. In years past, they’ve also brought their children, Mia, Lena and Lucas, along for the festivities, too.

sophie and louise
Bav Media/Shutterstock

IN: Prince Edward & Duchess Sophie

The aunt that Prince William relies on the most, Duchess Sophie and the king’s younger brother, Prince Edward, are expected to join the gathering at Sandringham, like they have in years past. They also typically include their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

peter phillips harriet sperling
Associated Newspapers Ltd/Shutterstock

PROBABLY IN: Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, rarely misses the annual Christmas gathering. But the question on everyone’s minds for this year: Now that she passed the “Balmoral test,” will he include his royal fiancée, Harriet Sperling, too?

