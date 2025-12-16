From Princess Beatrice to Prince Harry, Who’s In (and Out) for Royal Christmas This Year

In years past, royal Christmas at Sandringham used to feel like the ultimate family reunion for the monarchy—nearly everyone was included compared to today, when it’s become a bit of a guessing game in terms of who receives an invite...and who does not. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in Montecito (and aren’t exactly on the best of terms with Harry’s fam); Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are no longer official members of the royal clan; heck, there’s even a new royal fiancée (ahem, Harriet Sperling) to welcome in.

Bottom line: King Charles and Queen Camilla’s annual gathering feels a bit more in flux. So where does the guest list stand as December 25 approaches? We’ve got the scoop on every potential attendee.