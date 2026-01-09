Today, Princess Catherine turns 44. It's been a remarkable comeback for the royal, who has now been in remission for a year following cancer treatment. To mark the monumental occasion, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video—complete with her signature.
Kate Middleton Posts Gorgeous Video and Personally Signed Message on Her Birthday
The Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account posted a reel early this morning, featuring a video that crawled languidly over a (presumably English) winter landscape. Frost-covered ground, barren trees, misty moors and timid streams set the backdrop as Princess Catherine wanders through the scenery, contemplative.
"The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal," she writes in the caption. "But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing. There is so much we can learn from Mother Nature as we look to build a happier, healthier world." She signed the message, "C."
As the video rolls over the wintery earth, the Princess narrates over timid, hopeful piano music, reflecting on the role spending time in nature has affected her health journey.
"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing a stillness, patience and quiet consideration," she says. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection—to discover the deepest parts of ourselves alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am for the rivers within us [that] flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse[d] and purif[ied]. Com[ing] to peace with our tears and discover[ing] what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides in memory, helping us to heal."
Wishing Her Royal Highness a very happy birthday and beautiful year ahead.