Kate Middleton Posts Gorgeous Video and Personally Signed Message on Her Birthday

As the video rolls over the wintery earth, the Princess narrates over timid, hopeful piano music, reflecting on the role spending time in nature has affected her health journey.

"Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing a stillness, patience and quiet consideration," she says. "Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection—to discover the deepest parts of ourselves alongside the whispers and the pulse of every living thing. I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am for the rivers within us [that] flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse[d] and purif[ied]. Com[ing] to peace with our tears and discover[ing] what it means to be alive. To be at one with nature, a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides in memory, helping us to heal."

Wishing Her Royal Highness a very happy birthday and beautiful year ahead.