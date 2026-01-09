At this time last year, mere days after turning 43, Kate Middleton shared a major update about her cancer treatment that would set the course for what can easily be defined as her comeback year: She was in remission, officially.
Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! Reflections on Her Stylish Comeback Year
The Princess of Wales turns 44 today
But her happy news came with a disclaimer, too. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she wrote.
As a longtime royal watcher, that line in particular struck me. And as Princess Catherine turns 44 today—a milestone she celebrated by releasing the most compelling installment of her nature video series yet—it feels like the most apt assessment of her royal evolution over the course of a single year.
How come? 2025 was the year that the unflappable princess, who never puts a foot out of place (aside from misplacing her phone), was granted permission to do things on her own terms. Yes, it was an effort made in order to protect her health; but the result was something greater. A chance to royally re-define herself, but with less f***s to give.
This was especially apparent as she cherry-picked her engagements, showing up for tentpole royal moments like Trooping the Colour and Commonwealth Day while relishing a chance to drill down on her most time-honored causes: The Early Years, for example. But also Wimbledon and her annual ‘Together at Christmas’ concert. (Her mother/daughter piano duet with Princess Charlotte was a triumph—and a sweet capstone to the year.)
There’s more: With the loss of her forever stylist, Natasha Archer, Catherine’s princess-perfect style was forced to take a turn. Still, she stunned in Dior to welcome President Macron for a state visit; donned royal favorite Barbour to pick apples with Prince William in the Norfolk countryside; then, in a moment that felt like an actual fairy tale, stepped out in a new-to-her tiara—Queen Victoria’s showstopping Oriental Circlet.
There were bumpier times, too—her blonde era; also, her fam’s expedited decision to relocate to Forest Lodge, a bookend to a complicated chapter that included the Queen’s passing and her cancer diagnosis. All the while, Princess Catherine remained cool and calm as she carried on. Rather queen-like if you will.
What’s to come in her 44th year? Royal time will tell, but one thing is clear: Catherine’s visibility—and influence—is only increasing. What’s fun is watching her navigate it on her own terms.