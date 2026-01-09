Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton! Reflections on Her Stylish Comeback Year

But her happy news came with a disclaimer, too. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she wrote.

As a longtime royal watcher, that line in particular struck me. And as Princess Catherine turns 44 today—a milestone she celebrated by releasing the most compelling installment of her nature video series yet—it feels like the most apt assessment of her royal evolution over the course of a single year.

How come? 2025 was the year that the unflappable princess, who never puts a foot out of place (aside from misplacing her phone), was granted permission to do things on her own terms. Yes, it was an effort made in order to protect her health; but the result was something greater. A chance to royally re-define herself, but with less f***s to give.