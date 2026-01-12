I Predicted Every TV Golden Globe Winner Correctly—But My Film Predictions Were a Different Story

Now, Sinners did get some love. It won for Best Original Score. It also earned the Globe for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement. And while this latter win is impressive and deserved, the movie's competition in the category included KPop Demon Hunters and the latest Mission: Impossible, quite a different caliber of film.

My other big miss came in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category. I predicted Amanda Seyfried would take the statuette for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee. It instead went to Rose Byrne (who I looooooove) for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. In my defense, this was the toughest of all categories to call IMO. Before the show, I wrote, "This category in particular seems wide open. And while I'd love to see [Cynthia] Erivo defy gravity and walk away with a win for Elphaba and green girls everywhere, it's more likely that [Chase] Infiniti or Seyfried will step away with the statuette." Welp, got that one wrong.