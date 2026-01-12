About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
entertainment

I Predicted Every TV Golden Globe Winner Correctly—But My Film Predictions Were a Different Story

'Hamnet' took the big win over 'Sinners'

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jan 12, 2026
the studio golden globes
Courtesy of AppleTV

Last night, we saw one of Hollywood's biggest nights of the year play out on live TV. I'm, of course, talking about the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

The Heated Rivalry boys turned up the, well, heat. Alicia Silverstone threw it back to her Clueless days. Ariana Grande was totally on-trend with her eye-popping look. But what about the winners? And, most importantly, were all of my predictions correct?

jean smart golden globes
OCoonor/Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Jean Smart won for Best Actress again—called it! Noah Wyle won for Best Actor—nailed it! Rhea Seehorn, Seth Rogen, The Studio—called all three wins. Adolescence and The Pitt? Yes and yes. (If you're counting—and I am—it was a sweep for my predictions in the TV categories.)

For the films, as I expected, Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor in a Comedy for Marty Supreme. Jessie Buckley won for Hamnet. One Battle After Another won Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. Phew. But that's where things...got wonky.

michael b jordan golden globes
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

I was confident—like "put money on it" confident—that Michael B. Jordan and Sinners would get a lot of love. Not only was it my favorite movie of 2025, but it seemed to be universally adored. In my colleague's review of the film, she wrote, "I feel confident saying that this is Jordan's best role to date." And in my own take, I wrote, "I'd be very surprised if [Jordan] didn't take home the trophy, along with a subsequent Oscar." Well...

The Best Motion Picture, Drama award went to Hamnet. And while Hamnet is a beautiful film (and Buckley's performance is certainly worthy of an acting win), I was shocked that it took the big prize. I was equally as shocked when Jordan lost to Wagner Moura (who incredibly made history with his win).

wagner moura golden globes
Ariana Ruiz/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Now, Sinners did get some love. It won for Best Original Score. It also earned the Globe for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement. And while this latter win is impressive and deserved, the movie's competition in the category included KPop Demon Hunters and the latest Mission: Impossible, quite a different caliber of film.

My other big miss came in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category. I predicted Amanda Seyfried would take the statuette for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee. It instead went to Rose Byrne (who I looooooove) for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. In my defense, this was the toughest of all categories to call IMO. Before the show, I wrote, "This category in particular seems wide open. And while I'd love to see [Cynthia] Erivo defy gravity and walk away with a win for Elphaba and green girls everywhere, it's more likely that [Chase] Infiniti or Seyfried will step away with the statuette." Welp, got that one wrong.

rose byrne golden globes
OCoonor/Arroyo/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

All in all, I'd say I did a pretty darn good job in my predictions for the evening. And I stand by my love of Sinners and Jordan's performance. Luckily, the film and the stellar actor get another shot soon—the Oscar nominations come out in less than two weeks.

RELATED

Pam Anderson Dazzles in White at the Golden Globes

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe