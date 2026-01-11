About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

'Heated Rivalry' Stars Steal the Show on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Steamy on screen and steamy on the red carpet

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Jan 12, 2026
12:17am
heated rivalry connor storrie hudson williams golden globes
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Tonight, the stars were out at the Beverly Hilton for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Sure, a bunch of stars are nominated for a bunch of awards, but all eyes were really on the red carpet (and trust me, there were some killer looks).

I was especially impressed this year by the men who turned it out in the fashion department. But the duo who brought the most heat and who were perhaps unrivaled? Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

The two shot to stardom in recent months as their steamy, sexy, NSFW show about "sports" became the most-talked-about TV show since...I dunno...Game of Thrones?! While fans have been obsessed with their onscreen love story, they've perhaps become even more enamored with the pair behind the scenes. From goofy interviews to playful photoshoots, Storrie and Williams have been everywhere. And now, of course, they're at the Golden Globes.

hudson williams golden globes
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tonight, Storrie and Williams turned heads on the pre-show red carpet. Storrie was photographed looking handsome in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, while Williams looked dapper in Armani and Bvlgari.

connor storrie golden globes
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Then, during the awards show itself, Storrie and Williams are serving as presenters. (That's quite the honor for two actors whose names we didn't know just four months ago!)

And tonight is just the beginning for these two. Heated Rivalry has already been renewed for a second season, and both actors have been signed to three-season contracts. (Fingers crossed for a hockey-themed wedding in season three.)

Heated Rivalry first hit HBO in late November of 2025 after being acquired from Canada's Crave. The show and its stars quickly went viral. As mentioned, the series features Storrie and Williams, as well as François Arnaud, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Sophie Nélisse, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova and more. All six episodes of Heated Rivalry are available to stream now on HBO.

