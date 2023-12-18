About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
fashion

The 26 Best Golden Globes Dresses of all Time

Including sequins, silk and a baby bump

Author image: lex
By Lex Goodman
Updated Jan 7, 2026
Additional reporting by
best golden globes dresses zendaya
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

It's the most wonderful time of the year...and, of course, I'm referring to awards season.

This Sunday, the biggest stars will hit the red carpet at the 83rd annual Golden Globes. Comedian Nikki Glaser is back in the hosting role (thank God). Trust me when I say the list of nominees is stacked (although they did make one major mistake...). And I've got a lot of thoughts about who will take home a statuette (I'm looking at you, Michael B. Jordan).

But my primary focus will be on the red carpet looks.

Last year, the stars dressed to impress. I expect there will be even more unforgettable 'fits this time around. But for now, let's indulge in a quick recap of the 26 best Golden Globes dresses of all time.

marilyn monroe golden globes best dressed
Michael Ochs Archives/ Getty Images

1. Marilyn Monroe, 1962

The blonde bombshell collected the “Henrietta” award at the 1962 Globes wearing a sequined Norman Norell gown that’d be just as stylish now as it was then. 

audrey hepburn golden globes best dressed2
Ron Galella/Getty Images

2. Audrey Hepburn, 1990

The effortlessly chic 60-year-old Hepburn won the Cecil B. DeMille Award while wearing an elegant white silk sheath with exaggerated shoulders, courtesy of an unknown designer.

Christine Baranski at Golden Globes 1997
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

3. Christine Baranski, 1997

The veteran actress looked so glamorous at the 54th Golden Globe Awards. Baranski stunned in black velvet mermaid gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sparkly mermaid flare. She paired the number with matching elbow-length gloves and accessorized with silver bracelets.

jennifer aniston golden globes best dressed1
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

4. Jennifer Aniston, 2004

The same year Aniston said goodbye to Friends, she donned a stunning black Valentino gown that was both classic and daring. (Remember, this was, like, ten years before “side boob” was a thing.)

nicole kidman golden globes best dressed 1
Robert Gauthier/Getty Images

5. Nicole Kidman, 2005

Kidman peacocked, both literally and figuratively, when she snagged the award for Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture in a slinky bias-cut Gucci number. The plume details and rich hue were an unexpected choice for an actress who typically goes neutral.

keira knightley golden globes best dressed1
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

6. Keira Knightley, 2006

I love how Knightley’s crepe satin Valentino pairs a simple column silhouette with a flashy kimono belt and tassels.

Beyonce at Golden Globes 2007
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

7. Beyoncé, 2007

Queen Bey looked like a trophy in her shimmery gold-and-silver gown by Elie Saab, complete with a plunging neckline.

eva mendes golden globes best dressed1
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

8. Eva Mendes, 2009

Mendes frequently gravitates toward feminine pieces with flourish. This Christian Dior is proof that all-white plus oversize bows need not look bridal.

angelina jolie golden globes best dressed1
Getty Images

9. Angelina Jolie, 2011

Angie stole the show back in ’11 when she appeared like a Kelly green (Versace) goddess in a sea of black and white.

Jennifer Lopez Golden Globes red carpet 2013
Steve Granitz/WireImage

10. Jennifer Lopez, 2013

J.Lo knows how to make a statement, and she certainly didn't disappoint with this ensemble. The "Marry Me" singer stole the show in her sheer Zuhair Murad white gown, which features some intricate white embroidery.

lupita nyong o golden globes best dressed1
Getty Images

11. Lupita Nyong'o, 2014

Fact: Red is definitely Nyong'o's color. And who says you have to have superpowers to flaunt a cape? 

julianne moore golden globes best dressed1
Justin Moore/Getty Images

12. Julianne Moore, 2015

Sequins, feathers, sass…this Givenchy gown truly has everything. 

jennifer lawrence golden globes best dressed1

13. Jennifer Lawrence, 2016

I love the way this Dior number plays with proportion and sex (those side cutouts!) and nods to the crop-top trend that seemed to be everywhere that year.

jessica biel golden globes
Steve Granitz/Getty Images

14. Jessica Biel, 2017

It takes guts to rock a décolleté, and Jessica Biel did just that in this stunning Elie Saab ensemble.

best-Golden Globes dresses ever: Natalie Portman in long yellow dress'
Steve Granitz / Getty Images

15. Natalie Portman, 2017

When Natalie Portman walked the red carpet in support of her nomination for Jackie, the biopic about Jackie Kennedy, she wore a yellow dress by Prada that channeled a famous gown that the First Lady wore in 1961. But I'm seeing even older fashion echoes in the long-sleeved gown, which has an Empire waist that skillfully flatters the actress's baby bump: Portman is giving Elizabethan era elegance.

catherine zeta jones golden globes
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

16. Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2018

Although everyone wore black dresses to the 75th annual Golden Globes, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s sheer gown was undoubtedly memorable. 

lady gaga 2019 golden globes
STEVE GRANITZ/GETTY IMAGES

17. Lady Gaga, 2019

Decked out in a lengthy train and matching bolero, a star was born in Lady Gaga’s Valentino Couture number at the 2019 Globes

sandra oh atelier versace golden globes 2019
FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

18. Sandra Oh, 2019

Not only did Oh take home the award for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for Killing Eve, but she also looked incredible in this white Atelier Versace.

zoe kravitz golden globes
Steve Granitz/WireImage

19. Zoë Kravitz, 2020

Zoë Kravitz stepped out in a stunning gown by Saint Laurent and proved there’s no such thing as too many polka dots.

Best Golden Globes dresses ever: Scarlett Johansson wearing along red dress
Steve Granitz / Getty Images

20. Scarlett Johansson, 2020

ScarJo not only lived up to her name in a crimson silk faille strapless gown from Vera Wang at the 2020 Globes, but also she gave us all a glimpse at her back tattoos, which show a branch of roses and a lamb.

Best Golden Globs dresses ever: Billy Porter in white dress over pants
George Pimentel / Getty Images

21. Billy Porter, 2020

This Alex Vinash suit was custom-made for Billy Porter and took three months to design. It featured a custom feathered train that required an assistant to carry and arrange on the red carpet and that zipped off to allow the actor and singer to sit down.

22. Anya Taylor-Joy, 2021

The Queen’s Gambit star turned heads in Dior Haute Couture—and I can see why. However, she didn’t get to walk the red carpet because it was a virtual ceremony.

best golden globes dresses ever jennifer coolidge
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

23. Jennifer Coolidge, 2023

Accepting her award for best supporting actress in a limited series, the White Lotus star delivered a heartful speech that made show creator Mike White cry. Her sequin Dolce & Gabbana dress with a slightly off-the-shoulder neckline was a dignified yet snazzy backdrop to the engaging star's winning night.

Margot Robbie pink dress
Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

24. Margot Robbie, 2024

Robbie pretty much nailed all of her Barbie-inspired looks, but this custom Giorgio Armani hot pink gown—inspired by the 1977 SuperStar Barbie Doll—is easily a standout. (Fun fact: She accessorized with $3 million worth of jewelry.) 

Selena Gomez Golden Globes red carpet 2024
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images

25. Selena Gomez, 2024

Gomez lit up the red carpet in this vibrant red dress with an asymmetrical hemline, courtesy of Giorgio Armani. It features multiple cutouts with black detailing, and she completed the look with matching Christian Louboutin heels.

zendaya golden globes
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

26. Zendaya, 2025

The Challengers star graced the red carpet in a custom monochromatic burnt orange Louis Vuitton gown that left us all in awe. She paired the strapless dress with matching orange shoes, Bulgari jewelry and a sleek old Hollywood bob.

RELATED

The Golden Globes 2026 Gift Bag Is Valued at Nearly $1 Million—Here's What's Inside

lex
Lex Goodman

Cat mom, yogi, brunch enthusiast

Lex is an LA native who's deeply obsessed with picnics, Slim Aarons, rosé, Hollywood history and Joan Didion. She joined PureWow in early 2017.
read full bio
Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe