entertainment

The Golden Globes Nominations 2026: Here’s the Full List of Nominees

Your cheat sheet to all the nominations

By Philip Mutz
Updated Dec 8, 2025
Additional reporting by
Awards season is officially here, with the first major ceremony of 2026 only a month away. And as of this morning, I finally know who will be a major contender with the announcement of this year’s Golden Globes nominations. 

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026 on CBS and Paramount+, and comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host again. (Fun fact: She made history last year as the first woman ever to host the Golden Globes solo.) Actors Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall teamed up to reveal the full list of nominations and, as you'd expect, several of these categories are stacked. From Best Picture to Cinematic & Box Office Achievement, keep reading to see all the nominees:

FILM

Best Picture, Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Picture, Comedy or Musical
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Best Actor, Drama
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress, Drama
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor in Any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande,Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan,Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Kpop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie Or The Character Of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay 
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” Kpop Demon Hunters
“I Lied To You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

TV

Best TV Series, Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt 
Pluribus 
Severance 
Slow Horses
The White Lotus 

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear 
Hacks 
Nobody Wants This 
Only Murders in the Building 
The Studio 

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence 
All Her Fault 
The Beast In Me 
Black Mirror 
Dying for Sex 
The Girlfriend 

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture for Television
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture for Television
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best Actress, Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building,
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

