The Golden Globes Nominations 2026: Here’s the Full List of Nominees

Awards season is officially here, with the first major ceremony of 2026 only a month away. And as of this morning, I finally know who will be a major contender with the announcement of this year’s Golden Globes nominations.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026 on CBS and Paramount+, and comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host again. (Fun fact: She made history last year as the first woman ever to host the Golden Globes solo.) Actors Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall teamed up to reveal the full list of nominations and, as you'd expect, several of these categories are stacked. From Best Picture to Cinematic & Box Office Achievement, keep reading to see all the nominees:

FILM

Best Picture, Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners