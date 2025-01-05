A Complete List of 2026 Golden Globe Winners

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande,Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan,Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value - WINNER

Best Director, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash

“Golden,” Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER

“I Lied To You,” Sinners

“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good

“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good

“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirāt

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Television Series, Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt - WINNER

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building,

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence - WINNER

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Comedy, Musical or Drama)

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series (Comedy, Musical or Drama)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners - WINNER

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality - WINNER

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER

Smartless

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Up First

