A Complete List of 2026 Golden Globe Winners

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande,Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan,Weapons
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value - WINNER
Best Director, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
“Dream as One,” Avatar: Fire and Ash
“Golden,” Kpop Demon Hunters - WINNER
“I Lied To You,” Sinners
“No Place Like Home,” Wicked: For Good
“The Girl in the Bubble,” Wicked: For Good
“Train Dreams,” Train Dreams
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another - WINNER
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson, Sinners - WINNER
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray, Sirāt
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best Television Series, Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt - WINNER
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders In the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building,
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Seth Rogen, The Studio - WINNER
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, Mobland
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus - WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt - WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Adolescence - WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex - WINNER
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Stephen Graham, Adolescence - WINNER
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series (Comedy, Musical or Drama)
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Erin Doherty, Adolescence - WINNER
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series (Comedy, Musical or Drama)
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Owen Cooper, Adolescence - WINNER
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Cinematic & Box Office Achievement
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners - WINNER
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality - WINNER
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER
Smartless
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Up First
