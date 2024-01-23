Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Sinners,' Timothée Chalamet & More Who Made the Cut

Awards season is officially in full swing, and we've already got deets on this year's biggest Academy Awards contenders.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were revealed early this morning by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. So, while we wait to see who will take home a gold statuette, mark your calendars: The 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre and will air Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. EST on ABC and Hulu.

Here are your nominees:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams