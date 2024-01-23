About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Sinners,' Timothée Chalamet & More Who Made the Cut

See all the nominees

Author image: null
By Alexandra Hough
Updated Jan 22, 2026
4:26pm
Additional reporting by
oscar nominations 2026
IMDb

Awards season is officially in full swing, and we've already got deets on this year's biggest Academy Awards contenders.

The 2026 Oscar nominations were revealed early this morning by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman at the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. So, while we wait to see who will take home a gold statuette, mark your calendars: The 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre and will air Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. EST on ABC and Hulu. 

Here are your nominees:

Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor 
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Original Song
"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdirdi
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Feature
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Benaud
Children No More: "Were and Are Gone"
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly Strangeless

Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirāt

Live-Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirāt (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sister

RELATED

The 16 Most Memorable Oscars Moments of All Time

Alexandra Hough

read full bio
nakeisha campbell bio
Nakeisha Campbell

Associate Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes celebrity news, TV/movie reviews and SEO-focused entertainment articles
  • Interviews celebrities and covers red carpet events
  • Has 8+ years of experience covering entertainment topics
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe