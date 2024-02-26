About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

The 21 Most Memorable Oscars Moments of All Time

Including the Will Smith slap

Author image: lex
By Lex Goodman
Updated Feb 9, 2026
5:00pm
Additional reporting by
will smith oscars slap
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

When I think Oscars, I think couture gowns, emotional acceptance speeches cut off by music, historic wins and, oh, the occasional mishap (looking at you, Will Smith). With the 98th annual Academy Awards set for March 15, there's no better way to prepare for Hollywood's biggest night than by revisiting the Oscar moments that made us laugh, cry and cringe.

From Anna Paquin’s acceptance speech (or lack thereof) to the La La Land and Moonlight debacle, here are 21 of the most memorable moments in Oscars history.

1. When Hattie McDaniel Broke Down Barriers (1940)

McDaniel became the first Black performer to win an Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actress for her role in Gone with the Wind.

2. When Barbra Streisand & Katharine Hepburn Pulled a Cady Heron at Spring Fling (1969)

The two stars tied for Best Actress for their roles in Funny Girl and The Lion in Winter. Hepburn wasn’t there to accept the award herself, but hey, at least no one had to wear Regina George’s headgear.

3. When Charlie Chaplin Received a 12-minute Standing Ovation & Honorary Oscar (1972)

Skip to 2:48 to see the star of The Kid looking flummoxed and grateful. 

4. When Jack Palance Did One-Armed Pushups Onstage After Winning Best Supporting Actor (1992)

Hey, everyone expresses excitement in different ways. Even ﻿City Slickers﻿ like Palance.

5. When 11-Year-Old Anna Paquin’s Win Left Her Speechless (1994)

She definitely handled herself better than I would have at 11 years old. Those giggles, though.

6. When Halle Berry Became the First Black Woman to Collect a Best Actress Oscar (2002)

So. Many. Emotions.

7. When Heath Ledger Received a Posthumous Oscar (2009)

Ledger’s mother, father and sister accepted the Oscar on his behalf and there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.

8. When Jennifer Lawrence Ate It on Live Television (2013)

Never change, J-Law. 

9. When Ellen Degeneres Took the Most Famous Selfie Ever (2014)

With so many celebs in one selfie, it’s no surprise that DeGeneres set a record for the most retweets…until a boy with a love of chicken nuggets surpassed her in 2017.

10. When Leonardo Dicaprio Finally Won (2016)

Gold things come to Leos who wait...for six nominations. 

11. When Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar Reenacted The Lion King  (2017)

It’s the most adorable circle of life.

12. When Moonlight, Not La La Land, Snagged Best Picture (2017)

We don’t know who we felt worse for: Warren Beatty or the guy who had to break the news to everyone.

13. When Jimmy Kimmel Handed Out Snacks to Moviegoers (2018)

Sounds like our kind of Sunday night.

14. When Frances Mcdormand Celebrated Women in Her Speech (2018)

After revealing that she had “some things to say,” the actress asked every Oscar-nominated woman in the room to stand. 

15. When Keegan-Michael Key Made a Mary Poppins-Style Entrance (2019)

Good thing he stuck the landing. 

16. When Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Performed ‘Shallow’ (2019)

Can you say chemistry?!

17. When Eminem Delivered a Surprise Performance (2020)

He performed “Lose Yourself” 18 years after the song won Best Original Song for 8 Mile

18. When Chloé Zhao Made History (2021)

The Nomadland filmmaker became the first Asian woman to win Best Director. 

19. When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock (2022)

It was the slap heard around the world. 

20. When Michelle Yeoh Won Best Actress (2023)

She was the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for lead actress.

21. And Finally, When Ariana and Cynthia Surprised Everyone (2025)

The Oscar-nominated duo sounded phenomenal as they performed a Wizard of Oz-themed medley, including renditions of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity.”

Tune in for more Academy Awards mishaps and milestones on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC and Hulu. 

RELATED

Oscar Nominations 2026: 'Sinners,' Timothée Chalamet & More Who Made the Cut

lex
Lex Goodman

Cat mom, yogi, brunch enthusiast

Lex is an LA native who's deeply obsessed with picnics, Slim Aarons, rosé, Hollywood history and Joan Didion. She joined PureWow in early 2017.
read full bio
Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe