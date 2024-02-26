The 21 Most Memorable Oscars Moments of All Time

When I think Oscars, I think couture gowns, emotional acceptance speeches cut off by music, historic wins and, oh, the occasional mishap (looking at you, Will Smith). With the 98th annual Academy Awards set for March 15, there's no better way to prepare for Hollywood's biggest night than by revisiting the Oscar moments that made us laugh, cry and cringe.

From Anna Paquin’s acceptance speech (or lack thereof) to the La La Land and Moonlight debacle, here are 21 of the most memorable moments in Oscars history.