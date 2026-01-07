Will Prince Harry Visit His Dad Again During His Imminent U.K. Trip?

Prince Harry and his fellow claimants, which also include John's husband, David Furnish, Baroness Lawrence and Sir Simon Hughes, are expected to appear jointly for the hearing. The trial is estimated to take place over nine weeks, at a price of over $51 million (£38 million). The Telegrpah reports that they are accusing Associated Newspapers of "hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, 'blag' private records and access private phone conversations."

The Telegraph adds that the Duke of Sussex will be the first of seven witnesses to testify. While there have been speculations of a meeting with his father during his time in London, the publication reported that it's unlikely to happen. Firstly, King Charles usually steps back from public duties in January, and is expected to be in Scotland during his son's visit. Secondly, the monarch prefers to steer clear of active court cases. The last time the duo reunited was in September 2025. Though both wished for the meeting to be kept private, leaks lead to a released statement acknowledging that Prince Harry presented his father with a photograph, while also denying claims that the former felt he was treated as an "official visitor."

Here's to hoping that Prince Harry's next visit home includes a visit with his dad.