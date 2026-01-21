Prince William and Kate Middleton Try Curling—and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This One Thing

With the holiday season officially wrapped, the royals are back on the clock. And if there’s one trend popping up in recent engagements, it’s sports. Duchess Sophie recently paid a visit to England’s hockey team, while Kate Middleton hosted England’s women’s rugby team, the Red Roses. Now Princess Catherine and Prince William are continuing the athletic streak, and fans are zeroing in on one standout detail: the couple looks genuinely happy to be there.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, 43 and 44 respectively, traveled to Scotland on January 20 and wasted no time getting started. Their visit kicked off with striking photo ops in front of The Kelpies before moving on to the National Curling Academy. There, both William and Catherine rolled up their sleeves and tried their hand at throwing curling stones—and social media immediately took notice.