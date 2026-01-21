About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William and Kate Middleton Try Curling—and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About This One Thing

It's not even subtle

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jan 21, 2026
4:22pm
PrinceWilliamKateMiddleton
Jonathan Hordle/ITV

With the holiday season officially wrapped, the royals are back on the clock. And if there’s one trend popping up in recent engagements, it’s sports. Duchess Sophie recently paid a visit to England’s hockey team, while Kate Middleton hosted England’s women’s rugby team, the Red Roses. Now Princess Catherine and Prince William are continuing the athletic streak, and fans are zeroing in on one standout detail: the couple looks genuinely happy to be there.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, 43 and 44 respectively, traveled to Scotland on January 20 and wasted no time getting started. Their visit kicked off with striking photo ops in front of The Kelpies before moving on to the National Curling Academy. There, both William and Catherine rolled up their sleeves and tried their hand at throwing curling stones—and social media immediately took notice.

The comment section quickly filled with praise. “

I love the fact that they look genuinely happy and engaged. It's so delightful to watch,” one person wrote. Another added, “I love that you both had a go! You look like you enjoyed it too,” while a third simply said, “They look so happy.”

And honestly, the reactions check out. In the clips shared from the visit, Catherine is all smiles as she releases a stone down the ice. At one point, she even throws her hands up in celebration and high-fives someone nearby. William, too, is seen grinning as he watches the action, looking relaxed and fully in the moment.

Another note about the couple's outing is that, fashion-wise, the couple kept things coordinated and classic. Catherine wore a chic blue plaid coat, while William opted for a blue sport jacket.

This Scotland visit marks the royal couple’s second joint outing of the year. Their first came earlier this month, on January 8, when Catherine made a surprise appearance alongside William at Charing Cross Hospital in West London. The two joined an impromptu tea with volunteers to talk about the pressures healthcare workers face during the busy winter flu season.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal 12 Previously Unseen Photos

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe