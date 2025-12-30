Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal 12 Previously Unseen Photos from 2025

The slideshow came with a detailed caption, revealing where each picture was taken. It read, "Some unseen favourites from 2025."

"January: The Prince and Princess of Wales commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day."

"February: The Princess of Wales visits an Action for Children Mother and Baby Unit inside HMP Styal."

"March: The Princess of Wales attends the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade."

"April: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit the Isles of Mull and Iona."

"May: Prince William and Prince George speak with veterans at the 80th anniversary of VE Day."

"June: The Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King and The Princess Royal at Trooping the Colour."

"July: The Princess of Wales presents Jannik Sinner with the men’s singles Wimbledon Championship."

"August: The Princess of Wales launches a series of animated films through The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood."

"September: The Prince and Princess approach Marine One as President Trump lands in Windsor ahead of the US State Visit."

"October: The Prince of Wales attends an audience with the President of Estonia Alar Karis."

"November: The Prince of Wales plays volleyball on the Copcabana ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro."

"December: The Princes of Wales attends The Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks."

The post came on the heels of the Wales Family's Christmas Day outing.