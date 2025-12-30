About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal 12 Previously Unseen Photos from 2025

What a year it's been

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 30, 2025
9:40pm
kate middleton
Anfisa Polyushkevych/LNP/Shutterstock

Before 2025 comes to an end, it's fun to look back at the year's major milestones for the British royal family. And there have been a lot of them.

In the last few months alone, we got a striking video of Kate Middleton playing piano with Princess Charlotte, Prince William and his fam moved to a new house and Princess Lilibet channeled her cousin. But apparently, there were also plenty of royal family moments we didn't get to see...until now.

Today, Princess Catherine and Prince William shared an Instagram slideshow revealing 12 previously unseen photos from the year, one for each month. The couple posted the images on their joint Kensington Palace account.

The slideshow came with a detailed caption, revealing where each picture was taken. It read, "Some unseen favourites from 2025."

"January: The Prince and Princess of Wales commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day."

"February: The Princess of Wales visits an Action for Children Mother and Baby Unit inside HMP Styal."

"March: The Princess of Wales attends the Irish Guards St Patrick’s Day Parade."

"April: The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay visit the Isles of Mull and Iona."

"May: Prince William and Prince George speak with veterans at the 80th anniversary of VE Day."

"June: The Prince of Wales, His Majesty The King and The Princess Royal at Trooping the Colour."

"July: The Princess of Wales presents Jannik Sinner with the men’s singles Wimbledon Championship."

"August: The Princess of Wales launches a series of animated films through The Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood."

"September: The Prince and Princess approach Marine One as President Trump lands in Windsor ahead of the US State Visit."

"October: The Prince of Wales attends an audience with the President of Estonia Alar Karis."

"November: The Prince of Wales plays volleyball on the Copcabana ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Rio de Janeiro."

"December: The Princes of Wales attends The Welsh Guard Christmas party at Combermere Barracks."

The post came on the heels of the Wales Family's Christmas Day outing.

kate middleton prince william
Anfisa Polyushkevych/LNP/Shutterstock

On the 25th, Princess Catherine and Prince William made the traditional appearance with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Now fingers crossed we get some New Year's photos from the royals as well...

Philip Mutz Headshot
Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
read full bio
