It’s Kate & William’s First Christmas at Forest Lodge! 4 Details About the Property

This fall marked a major change for the Prince and Princess of Wales as they, at long last, made the move from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge. Their new Windsor-based abode is something that many have referred to as the family’s “forever home.” It’s also a chance for the royal couple to physically embrace a change of scenery while simultaneously putting a bumpy stretch of royal time behind them. (Everything from Queen Elizabeth II’s passing to Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis happened since they moved into Adelaide Cottage exactly three years ago.) Now, as they ring in their first Christmas at Forest Lodge, here’s everything you need to know about the royal property.

1. It’s Worth $22 Million

According to Architectural Digest, Forest Lodge—which includes eight bedrooms and is nestled on the corner of Windsor Great Park—was valued at $7.45 million following a 2001 renovation. But based on the market and the recent upgrades made by Prince William and Princess Catherine ahead of their move, the Georgian mansion’s modern day valuation would be approximately $22 million if it were to be sold today.

2. It Includes a Ballroom...and Tennis Court

Now that William and Catherine have officially moved in—along with ample security in place—it’s unlikely we’ll get a peek at the interior of Forest Lodge. That said, Elle Decor confirmed that the space not only includes a pool and tennis court, but it also has six separate chimneys and eight bay windows, oh la la.

3. It’s Close to Lambrook School (Also, Eton)

One of the best parts about the Wales’s relocation to Forest Lodge in November was that there was zero disruption to the schooling for their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. After all, their children all currently attend Lambrook School, located approximately 10 minutes away by car. Also, if the reports are true and George is heading to Eton College, just like his dad, next fall, that’s also quite close (about a 15-minute drive).

4. The Reason It’s Their ‘Forever Home’

One day, Prince William will be king. While it’s true that, like the monarchs that came before him, he’ll likely dub Buckingham Palace his formal home, Forest Lodge has the potential to be a place where he can spend his downtime, alongside Catherine and the kids. This mirrors what Queen Elizabeth and especially King Charles did, too. The late queen made Windsor Castle her primary residence throughout her final years, while King Charles considers Clarence House as his long-time personal address. As for Buckingham Palace? Let’s consider that monarchy HQ.