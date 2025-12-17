About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Displays Powerful Body Language During Car Ride to See Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

Her face says it all

By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 17, 2025
4:23pm
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Yesterday, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—went for a Christmas car ride together. With William behind the wheel, the Wales Fam drove to Buckingham Palace for King Charles's annual Christmas lunch.

And as the paparazzi snapped pics of the car, my eyes were glued to Princess Catherine and her body language. Why? Well, she was en route to an event that would also be attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Under normal circumstances, this would be NBD. But there has been a lot of focus on the sisters as of late as their parents, the former-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were stripped of their royal titles. This was a result of the renewed focus on Andrew's scandalous connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

So, in this case, it would make sense if Princess Catherine—or Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for that matter—were anxious or nervous to be in the same room. This could, understandably, lead to performative body language or putting on a show for the cameras.

SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Well, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, all three princesses kept their composure.

According to Stanton, "These shots of them in the car are particularly strong, and for me the key theme that comes through is authenticity, that sense of genuine emotion rather than something being performed for the cameras."

He continued, "What we’re seeing is real happiness and genuine excitement about heading to the King’s pre-Christmas lunch, and that’s especially noticeable with Beatrice. Her face is visibly lit up—there’s an openness there. She’s maintaining her composure extremely well, and she does genuinely look happy. It doesn’t feel forced or staged in any way."

As for Princess Catherine? "Importantly, there are no signs from Kate, Beatrice or Eugenie of what we’d call a masking smile—no tightness around the mouth, no disconnect between the upper and lower face, and no sense of a smile being 'switched on' just for the cameras. Instead, the expressions are consistent and relaxed."

He concluded, "The whole face is engaged with all of them. Their eyes are involved, and we can see the crow’s feet or laugh lines at the outer corners, which is a strong indicator of authenticity. When people are genuinely happy, the muscles around the eyes activate naturally—and that’s exactly what we’re seeing here. Taken together, it all points to real, unforced emotion and a genuine happiness about being there, rather than any kind of obligation or performance."

Zak Hussein/Splashnews/Shutterstock

I'm glad Princess Catherine was so calm and composed (and genuinely excited) going into the major royal event. Though it shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering the unofficial royal family motto, "Keep calm and carry on."

