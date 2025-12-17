Kate Middleton Displays Powerful Body Language During Car Ride to See Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice

Yesterday, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—went for a Christmas car ride together. With William behind the wheel, the Wales Fam drove to Buckingham Palace for King Charles's annual Christmas lunch.

And as the paparazzi snapped pics of the car, my eyes were glued to Princess Catherine and her body language. Why? Well, she was en route to an event that would also be attended by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Under normal circumstances, this would be NBD. But there has been a lot of focus on the sisters as of late as their parents, the former-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were stripped of their royal titles. This was a result of the renewed focus on Andrew's scandalous connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

So, in this case, it would make sense if Princess Catherine—or Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, for that matter—were anxious or nervous to be in the same room. This could, understandably, lead to performative body language or putting on a show for the cameras.