Why New Princess Lilibet Video Immediately Made Me Think of Her Royal Cousin, Princess Charlotte

Just this week, I wrote about Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton sharing an affinity for a certain 2024 fashion trend. And now, it seems Charlotte's cousin, Princess Lilibet, has a fondness for the same trend. I'm, of course, talking about a big, showy bow.

On Friday, December 19, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a never-before-seen, year-end video on their official website. The footage shows clips of their philanthropic work—both personally and through Archewell—over the past four years. And making a special appearance in the video are Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.