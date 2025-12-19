About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Why New Princess Lilibet Video Immediately Made Me Think of Her Royal Cousin, Princess Charlotte

The royals clearly love a big bow

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 19, 2025
2:58pm
princess charlotte bow trend
Zak Hussein/Splashnews/Shutterstock

Just this week, I wrote about Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton sharing an affinity for a certain 2024 fashion trend. And now, it seems Charlotte's cousin, Princess Lilibet, has a fondness for the same trend. I'm, of course, talking about a big, showy bow.

On Friday, December 19, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a never-before-seen, year-end video on their official website. The footage shows clips of their philanthropic work—both personally and through Archewell—over the past four years. And making a special appearance in the video are Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

meghan markle prince harry archie lilibet 2
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Sussex.com

The moments in question show all four members of the Sussex Fam preparing meals at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles, a community run kitchen that distributes meals to those in need. In the video, the royals are all donning baseball caps (likely a prerequisite for working with food), but it's Lilibet's dress that caught my eye most.

On the back of her adorable dress is a large black bow. And as I mentioned, she's not the only royal family member who loves a bow. Her cousin, Princess Charlotte, has had a number of big bow moments over the years, including at this month's "Together at Christmas" carol concert. For the event, the 10-year-old wore a chic bow in her hair.

princess charlotte bow
Zak Hussein/Splashnews/Shutterstock

And it appears her mother, Princess Catherine, loves a bow as well. Earlier this week, Princess Catherine, Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—headed to Buckingham Palace for King Charles's annual Christmas lunch. Not only was Catherine's powerful body language on display, but so was her bow.

She wore an Alessandra Rich dress with a velvet black bow in her hair. For the same outing, Charlotte donned a red velvet dress with a matching bow in her hair.

Clearly, the royals love their bows.

meghan markle prince harry archie lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Sussex.com

Fashion trends aside, per the footage, both Lilibet and Archie seem to have grown quite a bit. It's great to see them side-by-side with their parents making a difference at such a young age.

The Sussexes shared the footage alongside a holiday message reading, "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Here's to more philanthropic events (and bow moments) in 2026.

