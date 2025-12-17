Princess Charlotte Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in This Huge 2024 Fashion Trend

Then, in early 2025, she kept the former trend going. The royal was spotted in a black-and-white check dress from Zara, which featured a prominent bow.

And now, the bows are back.

Yesterday, per Hello!, Princess Catherine, Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—headed to Buckingham Palace for King Charles's annual Christmas lunch. Not only was Catherine's powerful body language on display, but so was her bow.

The princess donned an Alessandra Rich dress and accessorized with a velvet black bow in her hair. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a red velvet dress with a matching bow in her hair. Like mother, like daughter.