Princess Charlotte Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in This Huge 2024 Fashion Trend

Kate Middleton and her mini-me

By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 17, 2025
5:05pm
princess catherine bow trend
Thomas Krych/ZUMA

If there's one thing we've learned about the women of the royal family, it's that they love a bow. And while bows were super trendy in 2024, Princess Catherine and her daughter, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, have carried it through into 2025. (And I'm guessing we'll keep seeing bows from them in 2026 too.)

At the 2024 "Together at Christmas" caroling concert, Princess Catherine rocked a long, double-breasted coat and black boots. The icing on the cake? A large black bow at the center of her chest.

kate middleton bow trend
Zak Hussein/Splashnews/Shutterstock

Then, in early 2025, she kept the former trend going. The royal was spotted in a black-and-white check dress from Zara, which featured a prominent bow.

And now, the bows are back.

Yesterday, per Hello!, Princess Catherine, Prince William and their three kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—headed to Buckingham Palace for King Charles's annual Christmas lunch. Not only was Catherine's powerful body language on display, but so was her bow.

The princess donned an Alessandra Rich dress and accessorized with a velvet black bow in her hair. Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a red velvet dress with a matching bow in her hair. Like mother, like daughter.

And it seems Princess Charlotte is quite the fan of hair bows. Just a few weeks ago, at the 2025 "Together at Christmas" concert, the 10-year-old wore a chic bow in her hair.

kate middleton princess charlotte hair bow
Xinhua News Agency/Shutterstock

Bows may have been so 2024, but if these two fashionistas are still wearing them, then perhaps the trend is here to stay.

