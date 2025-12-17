Princess Charlotte Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in This Huge 2024 Fashion Trend

If there's one thing we've learned about the women of the royal family, it's that they love a bow. And while bows were super trendy in 2024, Princess Catherine and her daughter, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, have carried it through into 2025. (And I'm guessing we'll keep seeing bows from them in 2026 too.)
At the 2024 "Together at Christmas" caroling concert, Princess Catherine rocked a long, double-breasted coat and black boots. The icing on the cake? A large black bow at the center of her chest.