The past few days have been a drum of excitement and anticipation since the Princess of Wales's first solo outing of 2026 was revealed. On January 15, she welcomed the England Women's Rugby team, the Red Roses, to Windsor Castle. The Princess is the organization's patron, having inherited the duties from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, after he stepped away from royal life. Last year, she penned a sweet, personal message ahead of the World Cup. “Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign tonight,” she wrote. “I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil!”
Kate Middleton Accessorizes with Rare Birthday Jewelry While Welcoming England's Rugby Team to Windsor
Dainty & meaningful
Princess Kate donned a red suit (similar here, $50) and pumps (similar here, $295) to welcome the victorious World Cup champions to Windsor Castle, where they were given a tour before presenting the Royal with the trophy. They also took a group photo.
While her suit was eye-catching, it was the jewelry that most caught my eye. The Princess of Wales accessorized with chunky earrings and a heartfelt necklace. We've seen the necklace in public only twice prior, in a 2022 home video and in 2025 during the Princess's visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital.
Per Hello!, the necklace, known as the "Bali Birthstone Necklace," is the work of London jeweler Auree, featuring a garnet stone and nine karat gold. It was the perfect addition to her outfit, which paid tribute to the team's name and mascot, which is a full, deep red rose.