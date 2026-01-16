Kate Middleton Accessorizes with Rare Birthday Jewelry While Welcoming England's Rugby Team to Windsor

Princess Kate donned a red suit (similar here, $50) and pumps (similar here, $295) to welcome the victorious World Cup champions to Windsor Castle, where they were given a tour before presenting the Royal with the trophy. They also took a group photo.

While her suit was eye-catching, it was the jewelry that most caught my eye. The Princess of Wales accessorized with chunky earrings and a heartfelt necklace. We've seen the necklace in public only twice prior, in a 2022 home video and in 2025 during the Princess's visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital.