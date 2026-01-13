Duchess Sophie Ditches Her Winter Boots for These Comfy Adidas Sneakers

When it comes to royals who consistently slay in the style department, Kate Middleton usually comes to mind first. But right behind her is Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh seems to effortlessly nail every outfit, no matter the season—or the occasion. (Remember her chic winter separates and surprisingly bold color combos?) Well, she’s done it again, this time proving that her shoe game is just as strong as her wardrobe.

On Tuesday, January 13, Duchess Sophie visited England Hockey for a training session in her role as patron. For the outing, she paired a cozy base layer with a black Helmut Lang blazer, black turtleneck and black jeans. For footwear, she initially stepped out in sleek Aquazzura ankle boots. But of course, style meets practicality: when it was time to join in on the action, Sophie swapped her boots for something a little more game-ready: Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.