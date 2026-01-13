About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Duchess Sophie Ditches Her Winter Boots for These Comfy Adidas Sneakers

They're affordable and chic

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jan 13, 2026
5:01pm

Duchess Sophie sneakers
Chris Jackson/WPA Pool

When it comes to royals who consistently slay in the style department, Kate Middleton usually comes to mind first. But right behind her is Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh seems to effortlessly nail every outfit, no matter the season—or the occasion. (Remember her chic winter separates and surprisingly bold color combos?) Well, she’s done it again, this time proving that her shoe game is just as strong as her wardrobe.

On Tuesday, January 13, Duchess Sophie visited England Hockey for a training session in her role as patron. For the outing, she paired a cozy base layer with a black Helmut Lang blazer, black turtleneck and black jeans. For footwear, she initially stepped out in sleek Aquazzura ankle boots. But of course, style meets practicality: when it was time to join in on the action, Sophie swapped her boots for something a little more game-ready: Adidas Ultraboost sneakers.

Adidas Ultraboost
Amazon

During her visit, the Duchess grabbed a hockey stick and interacted with both the men’s and women’s squads. For the moment, she ditched her heeled boots for a pair of Adidas Ultraboost sneakers in a rainbow-hued pair, adding a pop of playful color.

And the sneaker doesn't boast a price tag made for royals, the average person can snag a pair too. At under $150 and available on Amazon with Prime delivery, it’s a practical (and stylish) swap for your own winter workout rotation.

The official Royal Family Instagram account shared a short video of the Duchess’s visit, showing her chatting with athletes and staff and even shooting a few goals. The post, set to Jungle’s “Good Times,” was captioned, "England and Great Britain Hockey were honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh to Bisham Abbey National Sport Centre yesterday."

From blazer to rainbow sneakers, Sophie’s effortless mix of chic and casual proves she’s a royal worth watching. Keep the stylish looks coming, Duchess Sophie.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
