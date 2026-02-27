Palace Posts Competing Photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William with Kids Just Hours Apart

In a second carousel posted a couple hours later, Prince William took the spotlight in a solo photo where he interacted with two young children who admired the giant daffodil on his blazer lapel. This was part of the couple's joint visit to Oriel Davies Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Wales. They came to see the gallery's Hand in Hand initiative, which uses art to support children and families.

"An inspiring example of how communities in Powys are coming together to foster confidence and connection through creative workshops," the caption read.

The Prince and Princess also visited The Hanging Gardens community center to meet with volunteers and learn about the organization's sustainability and creativity initiatives.