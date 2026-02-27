Following their snazzy night out at the BAFTAs (where Prince William serves as president), the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on another joint appearance yesterday. Following their outing, Kensington Palace promptly posted two competing photos of the royal couple—and I can't decide which one I like better.
Palace Posts Competing Photos of Kate Middleton and Prince William with Kids Just Hours Apart
Both adorable
In the first carousel shared by the Palace, Princess Catherine is surrounded by exuberant school children as they clamor for a selfie.
"Joining a celebration of volunteers and community champions at Hafan Yr Afon in Powys, the county with the highest proportion of volunteers in the UK," the caption reads. "Their dedication to young people, the arts and wellbeing helps Powys thrive." The following images show the royal couple meeting with the crowds that had come to greet them, with the Princess collecting flowers from well-wishers.
In a second carousel posted a couple hours later, Prince William took the spotlight in a solo photo where he interacted with two young children who admired the giant daffodil on his blazer lapel. This was part of the couple's joint visit to Oriel Davies Gallery, a contemporary art gallery in Wales. They came to see the gallery's Hand in Hand initiative, which uses art to support children and families.
"An inspiring example of how communities in Powys are coming together to foster confidence and connection through creative workshops," the caption read.
The Prince and Princess also visited The Hanging Gardens community center to meet with volunteers and learn about the organization's sustainability and creativity initiatives.