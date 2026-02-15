Prince William Was Adorably Put on the Spot About Princess Kate During His Recent Trip

"Did Princess Kate come with you?" one asked, letting out a disappointed “Oh!” when William explained she hadn’t joined him.

When told he should bring his whole family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William replied, "They would love it here."

He also joked about the children’s football skills, saying, "Will you show them how to play football? My children love football, but you guys are another level. I can see you guys will be at the World Cup very soon and then you’re going to make me feel very old."

Though his stay was short, William packed it with a lot of activities. On the evening of his arrival on February 9, he was received by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the country’s prime minister and heir to the throne. The Crown Prince gave him a private tour of At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a stunning example of Najdi architecture.