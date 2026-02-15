About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William Was Adorably Put on the Spot About Princess Kate During His Recent Trip

A second trip might be in the books

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Feb 15, 2026
3:00pm
Prince William
Richard Pohle-The Times/POOL supplied by Splash News

In case you missed it, Prince William was recently on a royal tour of Saudi Arabia, and his schedule was packed with everything from jaw-dropping desert landscapes to James Bond–style official moments. One of the most memorable stops? A visit to one of his favorite pastimes—football. And while on the pitch, he had to field some adorably curious questions from the kids about his wife, Kate Middleton.

On February 10, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales met young players from youth squads in Riyadh at MISK Sports City as they practiced training drills. According to Hello!, after posing for a group photo, the girls gathered around him to ask some questions.

"Did Princess Kate come with you?" one asked, letting out a disappointed “Oh!” when William explained she hadn’t joined him.

When told he should bring his whole family, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William replied, "They would love it here."

He also joked about the children’s football skills, saying, "Will you show them how to play football? My children love football, but you guys are another level. I can see you guys will be at the World Cup very soon and then you’re going to make me feel very old."

Though his stay was short, William packed it with a lot of activities. On the evening of his arrival on February 9, he was received by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the country’s prime minister and heir to the throne. The Crown Prince gave him a private tour of At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a stunning example of Najdi architecture.

The three-day visit was undertaken at the request of the U.K. government, with the aim of strengthening trade, energy, and investment partnerships. It also highlights nearly a century of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Prince William’s Latest Gesture Proves He’s Taking Cues from Kate Middleton

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe