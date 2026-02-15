Prince William Was Adorably Put on the Spot About Princess Kate During His Recent Trip

In case you missed it, Prince William was recently on a royal tour of Saudi Arabia, and his schedule was packed with everything from jaw-dropping desert landscapes to James Bond–style official moments. One of the most memorable stops? A visit to one of his favorite pastimes—football. And while on the pitch, he had to field some adorably curious questions from the kids about his wife, Kate Middleton.
On February 10, the 43-year-old Prince of Wales met young players from youth squads in Riyadh at MISK Sports City as they practiced training drills. According to Hello!, after posing for a group photo, the girls gathered around him to ask some questions.