Kensington Palace Shares Striking Kate Middleton Photo Minutes After She Confirms Royal Rumor Is True

When it comes to the royal family, rumors are basically part of the package. From major life updates to much smaller (but equally intriguing) details, speculation tends to swirl and more often than not, the public is left guessing. That said, every once in a while, we get a rare moment of clarity straight from the source. Case in point: the long-rumored question of whether the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed a new pet. Turns out, Kate Middleton just confirmed it herself.

The Princess of Wales, 44, stepped out on February 3 to visit a few Welsh businesses, including the Hiut Denim factory. While there, she had a sweet interaction with a cocker spaniel named Barney and the moment didn’t go unnoticed. Photographers captured the striking moment of Princess Catherine smiling as she bends down to pet the chocolate-brown pup, clearly smitten.

According to Hello!, while admiring Barney, the princess was asked about her own dogs at home and her response confirmed what royal watchers have long been thinking. “So we’ve got a little puppy, he’s only 8 months, and Orla’s 5,” Catherine explained.