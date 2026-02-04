About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Shares Striking Kate Middleton Photo Minutes After She Confirms Royal Rumor Is True

The rumor has been put to rest

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 4, 2026
3:49pm
Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

When it comes to the royal family, rumors are basically part of the package. From major life updates to much smaller (but equally intriguing) details, speculation tends to swirl and more often than not, the public is left guessing. That said, every once in a while, we get a rare moment of clarity straight from the source. Case in point: the long-rumored question of whether the Prince and Princess of Wales have welcomed a new pet. Turns out, Kate Middleton just confirmed it herself.

The Princess of Wales, 44, stepped out on February 3 to visit a few Welsh businesses, including the Hiut Denim factory. While there, she had a sweet interaction with a cocker spaniel named Barney and the moment didn’t go unnoticed. Photographers captured the striking moment of Princess Catherine smiling as she bends down to pet the chocolate-brown pup, clearly smitten.

According to Hello!, while admiring Barney, the princess was asked about her own dogs at home and her response confirmed what royal watchers have long been thinking. “So we’ve got a little puppy, he’s only 8 months, and Orla’s 5,” Catherine explained.

Speculation about a new Wales family pet has been circulating since last year, after Orla, who was gifted to William and Kate by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, in 2020, welcomed a litter of puppies. The couple officially acknowledged the litter in June 2025 with a birthday photo celebrating the Prince of Wales.

The candid image showed William sitting on the grass with three puppies perched around his lap and was signed, “Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!”

Even before actually getting the new pup, there were rumors dating back to March 2025, when Catherine shared a serene video tribute to Mother Nature in honor of UK Mother’s Day.

Between shots of blooming flowers, the princess resting her hands on a tree trunk and waves crashing along the shore, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what looked like a subtle clue. In one scene, a man believed to be Prince William is seen walking barefoot, with two dogs trailing closely behind, prompting plenty of questions.

Nearly a year later, it seems we finally have our answer.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

