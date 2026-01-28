Kensington Palace Releases Striking Slow-Motion Video of Kate Middleton

One quick scroll through Kate Middleton and Prince William’s social media feed tells you everything you need to know: polished portraits, personally signed notes and beautifully shot clips highlighting their charitable work. Their latest post fits right in but with a subtle twist. Kensington Palace just shared a striking new video of Princess Catherine and it’s filmed in slow motion.
Posted Tuesday, January 27, the clip shows the Princess of Wales bundled up in chic, practical neutrals. She’s wearing brown skinny jeans, a hunter green jacket, a coordinating brown scarf, a green boy cap and sturdy brown boots as she joins a small group for a walk. The footage gently cuts between Catherine and the rest of the group as they stroll and chat, all captured in slow motion.