Kensington Palace Releases Striking Slow-Motion Video of Kate Middleton

It's racked up over 2 million views

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 28, 2026
4:03pm
Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire

One quick scroll through Kate Middleton and Prince William’s social media feed tells you everything you need to know: polished portraits, personally signed notes and beautifully shot clips highlighting their charitable work. Their latest post fits right in but with a subtle twist. Kensington Palace just shared a striking new video of Princess Catherine and it’s filmed in slow motion.

Posted Tuesday, January 27, the clip shows the Princess of Wales bundled up in chic, practical neutrals. She’s wearing brown skinny jeans, a hunter green jacket, a coordinating brown scarf, a green boy cap and sturdy brown boots as she joins a small group for a walk. The footage gently cuts between Catherine and the rest of the group as they stroll and chat, all captured in slow motion.

“Walking for wellbeing @mindomountains,” the caption reads. “Joining Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District, seeing how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing.”

It continues, “Inspiring to witness how these programmes help people reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and find calm in a supportive environment.”

The video wasn’t the only thing that caught attention. Earlier in the day, Princess Catherine debuted a noticeable hair change that she carried through to the walk.

The Princess of Wales kicked off her first solo away engagement of 2026 with a full day of appearances in the North of England, including a visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club. She arrived with her trademark loose curls, but later switched things
up with a sleek low ponytail, neatly braided.

For the walk, the Princess of Wales kept the same low braided ponytail, pairing it with her outdoorsy look perfectly.

Between the slow-motion storytelling and the subtle style refresh, I can't wait to see what she does next.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
