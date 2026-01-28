Kensington Palace Releases Striking Slow-Motion Video of Kate Middleton

“Walking for wellbeing @mindomountains,” the caption reads. “Joining Mind Over Mountains for a guided walk in the Peak District, seeing how the combination of nature, mindful movement, and professional mental health support can restore and sustain wellbeing.”

It continues, “Inspiring to witness how these programmes help people reconnect with themselves, build resilience, and find calm in a supportive environment.”

The video wasn’t the only thing that caught attention. Earlier in the day, Princess Catherine debuted a noticeable hair change that she carried through to the walk.

The Princess of Wales kicked off her first solo away engagement of 2026 with a full day of appearances in the North of England, including a visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club. She arrived with her trademark loose curls, but later switched things

up with a sleek low ponytail, neatly braided.