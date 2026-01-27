About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Kate Middleton’s First Solo Away Engagement of the Year Featured a Chic Monochrome Look—with a Twist

Cozy & chic

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 27, 2026
It may be the dead of winter but that hasn’t slowed the royals down when it comes to fashion. From Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sweet matching blue moment to Duchess Sophie’s polished winter separates, they’ve long proven that style and comfort can coexist. Princess Catherine continued that narrative with her latest appearance and it's a reminder that cold-weather dressing doesn’t have to feel boring or bulky.

The Princess of Wales, 44, traveled to the North of England on January 27 for a full day of engagements and her outfit was the first thing to catch my eye. She stepped out in cognac-toned trousers paired with a light brown patterned blazer, creating what initially read as a sleek monochromatic look. But then came the twist: underneath it all, she layered a black mock-neck sweater, breaking up the brown palette in the chicest way. She finished the look with her signature loose curls, worn down and effortlessly polished.

The styling put a modern spin on classic monochrome dressing, which traditionally relies on a single color story built from varying shades, tints and tones of the same hue. By adding black into the mix, Princess Catherine gave the timeless formula a fresh, unexpected update.

During the visit, the Princess stopped by a charity-run creative therapy session before heading to a local rugby club. There, she learned about initiatives supporting isolated elderly people and joined a skills session with young rugby players.

The northern trip marked her first solo away engagement of the 2026 year. Earlier this month, she also made a solo appearance closer to home while hosting an event at Windsor Castle for the England Women’s Rugby Team, the Red Roses and once again, her look delivered.

That time, she opted for a bold head-to-toe red ensemble, complete with a tailored blazer, matching trousers and heels.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

