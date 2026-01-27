Kate Middleton’s First Solo Away Engagement of the Year Featured a Chic Monochrome Look—with a Twist

It may be the dead of winter but that hasn’t slowed the royals down when it comes to fashion. From Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sweet matching blue moment to Duchess Sophie’s polished winter separates, they’ve long proven that style and comfort can coexist. Princess Catherine continued that narrative with her latest appearance and it's a reminder that cold-weather dressing doesn’t have to feel boring or bulky.

The Princess of Wales, 44, traveled to the North of England on January 27 for a full day of engagements and her outfit was the first thing to catch my eye. She stepped out in cognac-toned trousers paired with a light brown patterned blazer, creating what initially read as a sleek monochromatic look. But then came the twist: underneath it all, she layered a black mock-neck sweater, breaking up the brown palette in the chicest way. She finished the look with her signature loose curls, worn down and effortlessly polished.