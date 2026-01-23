Kate Middleton Runs in Heels (& Accidentally Ditches Her Security Team, Whoops)

A princess of the people? That’s absolutely how it seems. But beyond making time to say hello to well-wishers who had waited so long just to wave “hello” to her, Princess Catherine’s maneuver is also notable for the fact that she ran in heels. They were navy boots, to be exact—thought to be a pair from Gianvito Rossi, per Hello!. (You can shop similar here.) Truly, it’s the effortlessness in which she carries herself, but also her graciousness after what had already been a busy royal day out.

Then, as quickly as Catherine rushed over, she turned around and headed back to the car. (A princess still has to keep to the schedule, we’re sure.) She did make time to receive a bouquet of flowers and, as she departs, can be heard yelling, “I appreciate it, thank you. Bye-bye, everyone!” in the clip.

Now, the real question: Did she get a lecture from her security team as she was buckling up? We’ll never know.