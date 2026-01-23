About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Runs in Heels (& Accidentally Ditches Her Security Team, Whoops)

Vive le royal spontaneity

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Jan 23, 2026
7:17pm

kate middleton running in heels universal
Zak Hussein/Shutterstock

During a royal tour to Scotland this week, Kate Middleton managed to surprise not only the crowds of well-wishers that came out to see her, but her royal security team, too.

The Princess of Wales had only just finished a visit to Radical Weavers, a hand-weaving studio and charity in Stirling—and one of three royal engagements scheduled for her trip alongside Prince William—when she noticed a few royal fans eagerly waiting to say hi. What began as a wave of acknowledgment as she left and went to hop in the car quickly turned into a speedy (and spontaneous-seeming) jog over to greet the group face-to-face. In fact, based on the footage of the moment shared to Instagram, the last minute change in royal plan was so unexpected, it even seemed to catch her security team off-guard. (A member of her group can be seen just barely side-stepping out of her way as she sprints by.)

kate middleton security heels
Zak Hussein/Shutterstock

A princess of the people? That’s absolutely how it seems. But beyond making time to say hello to well-wishers who had waited so long just to wave “hello” to her, Princess Catherine’s maneuver is also notable for the fact that she ran in heels. They were navy boots, to be exact—thought to be a pair from Gianvito Rossi, per Hello!. (You can shop similar here.) Truly, it’s the effortlessness in which she carries herself, but also her graciousness after what had already been a busy royal day out.

Then, as quickly as Catherine rushed over, she turned around and headed back to the car. (A princess still has to keep to the schedule, we’re sure.) She did make time to receive a bouquet of flowers and, as she departs, can be heard yelling, “I appreciate it, thank you. Bye-bye, everyone!” in the clip.

Now, the real question: Did she get a lecture from her security team as she was buckling up? We’ll never know.

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
