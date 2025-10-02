Makeup Artist Debunks Long-Standing Royal Rumor About Kate Middleton’s Wedding Day

But who was the artist tagged in for the royal job? Brown shared this and more on the September 29 episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast: “I did not do [Catherine’s] makeup,” she shares. “I wish I did. It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who’s become quite a sensation in the U.K.” (When pressed to clarify the royal rumor that the then-newly crowned Duchess of Cambridge did her makeup herself, Brown was clear: “No, Hannah did her makeup.”)

That said, at the time, everything was so hush-hush about the royal nuptials that even Brown was in the dark about Martin’s role: “Hannah did give me some information that I should set my alarm and watch. We were texting back and forth and she’s like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.’” Brown also revealed that she chose not to shout it from the rooftops that Princess Catherine wore her products because “no one did that back then.”