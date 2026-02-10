The Prince of Wales recently touched down in Riyadh for a two-day visit to the capital of Saudi Arabia. Prince William de-planed onto a royally purple carpet rolled out on the tarmac, greeted by Deputy Governor of Riyadh, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz. As he's begun his tour of the city, the heir to the British throne proved that it's not just his wife, Princess Catherine, who has fashion chops.
This Simple Accessory Is Making Prince William Look Extra Chic in Saudi Arabia
Cues the "James Bond" soundtrack
During a visit to Sports Boulevard, the Prince wore what would normally be his uniform: Crisp button-up, blazer (this one in a navy plaid), straight-cut trousers and suede oxfords. This time, however, he added one accessory that gave him James Bond vibes—a pair of rectangular sunglasses. (Similar here, $10.)
"A walk along Sports Boulevard in Riyadh to see how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener more livable urban environment, weaving sports and community into the heart of the city," the Instagram caption read. "From gardens to cycle paths, great to see urban regeneration that seeks to support wellbeing and connection."
Though his stay isn't long, the Prince of Wales has already packed in several engagements. The evening of his arrival, he was received by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who is the country's prime minister and heir to the throne. The Crown Prince gave Prince William a private tour of At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and stunning example of Najdi architecture. And, of course, we all know how much Prince William loves football...so it's not surprising that he met with the Saudi girls' squad and kicked around a few goals himself.