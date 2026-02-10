This Simple Accessory Is Making Prince William Look Extra Chic in Saudi Arabia

During a visit to Sports Boulevard, the Prince wore what would normally be his uniform: Crisp button-up, blazer (this one in a navy plaid), straight-cut trousers and suede oxfords. This time, however, he added one accessory that gave him James Bond vibes—a pair of rectangular sunglasses. (Similar here, $10.)

"A walk along Sports Boulevard in Riyadh to see how renewable energy infrastructure, environmental design and public art are creating a greener more livable urban environment, weaving sports and community into the heart of the city," the Instagram caption read. "From gardens to cycle paths, great to see urban regeneration that seeks to support wellbeing and connection."