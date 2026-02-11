Kensington Palace Posts Super Striking Video of Prince William Walking in the Desert

Now that we’re fully into 2026, the royal calendar is clearly back in full swing. King Charles and Queen Camilla have been out championing their longtime causes, while Prince William and Princess Catherine have eased back into public life with a mix of solo and joint appearances. One of the most notable events on the schedule? Prince William’s royal tour of Saudi Arabia.

As expected, Kensington Palace has been documenting the trip on Instagram, sharing a steady stream of photos and video clips. But one recent post, in particular, really stood out.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Palace dropped a short Reel of Prince William, 43, walking through the desert landscape. Dressed in a muted green button-down shirt, black jeans and brown boots, the Prince of Wales looked relaxed and at ease as he chatted with locals. Behind him, sweeping tan sand and massive rock formations created a dramatic backdrop that's equal parts cinematic and serene.