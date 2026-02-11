About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kensington Palace Posts Super Striking Video of Prince William Walking in the Desert

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 11, 2026
3:34pm
Now that we’re fully into 2026, the royal calendar is clearly back in full swing. King Charles and Queen Camilla have been out championing their longtime causes, while Prince William and Princess Catherine have eased back into public life with a mix of solo and joint appearances. One of the most notable events on the schedule? Prince William’s royal tour of Saudi Arabia.

As expected, Kensington Palace has been documenting the trip on Instagram, sharing a steady stream of photos and video clips. But one recent post, in particular, really stood out.

On Wednesday, February 11, the Palace dropped a short Reel of Prince William, 43, walking through the desert landscape. Dressed in a muted green button-down shirt, black jeans and brown boots, the Prince of Wales looked relaxed and at ease as he chatted with locals. Behind him, sweeping tan sand and massive rock formations created a dramatic backdrop that's equal parts cinematic and serene.

The clip was captioned, “A pleasure to be shown around by HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Governor of RCU, a centre for culture, heritage and landscape.”

William arrived at King Khalid International Airport on February 9, marking his first visit to Saudi Arabia and his first international trip of the year.

The three-day visit was undertaken at the request of the U.K. government, with a focus on strengthening trade, energy and investment partnerships. The trip also highlights nearly a century of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

While William carries out engagements abroad, Princess Catherine has remained at home in the U.K. with the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are in school this week.

