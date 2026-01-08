This Surprising Royal Earned the ‘Hardest Working’ Title for 2025—But I Have Questions

The tally is based on a count of official outings from the beginning of the year through December 18. Per The Mirror, who got the exclusive on the Crown Circular’s results, the king carried out a whopping 532 engagements, despite his weekly cancer treatment, with Princess Anne coming in a close second with 478 official duties in 2025.

But hear me out for one minute. With only 365 days in a year—and, count ‘em, 532 engagements—the royal math isn’t totally math-ing for me. King Charles did do quite a bit in 2025, traveling to Italy and Canada for royal tours, hosting everyone from French President Macron to German President Steinmeier for state visits and more. But he also took some much-deserved PTO, too. So, how did he carry out more engagements than days in the year? (This applies to Anne, too.)