Royal Fam Celebrates Major Milestone with Stunning Photo of Queen Camilla Alone in a Garden

In a post on Instagram, complete with a new pic, Her Majesty touted her pandemic initiative’s runaway success. She wrote: “Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do. Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading.”

She continues: “I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organizations to bring books to people who need them most. Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect. At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity’s mission feels more urgent than ever. Books do make life better - and this is only the beginning.” Here, here.