Queen Camilla barreled into 2026 with important advocacy work. The royal has long been devoted to her work for victims of domestic violence, which was highlighted in the 2024 documentary, Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors. On January 1, the royal family's instagram account shared a clip of the Queen Consort on the BBC Today Program, where Her Majesty co-hosted a conversation in continued effort to shed light on the issue.
The Royal Family Releases Emotional Video of Intimate Conversation with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla was joined by Baroness May and BBC presenter Emma Barnett in hosting a conversation about the aftermath of domestic violence. The trio's guests were father and daughter John and Amy Hunt. John, a BBC racing commentator, and Amy lost the latter's mother, Carol, and two sisters, Louise and Hannah, in July 2024. They were horrifically murdered by Louise's former partner.
In the clip shared by Buckingham Palace, the queen praises the Hunts, thanking them for sharing their story. She noted, "I think it's a cathartic moment for them the more they can talk about it, the more you can try and get rid of these terrible demons and terrible memory of what happened to you." Barnett chimed in, saying that the taboo and stigma around such conversations still looms large, and to that the Queen added, "That's why I think it's so wonderful. They can come up and talk to people about it. It's going to help so many people."
In another clip of the conversation shared by the BBC, John said, "One thing we've realized is that there's a growing capacity to find energy and to find purpose, which, on the 10th of July, we thought had disappeared forever."
Amy added, "I think there's a huge part of us that's still in disbelief, in shock, and I think perhaps we'll be in that state for the rest of our lives, given the magnitude of our loss. We miss them every single minute of the day. One of the things that has provided such a strength to us and to everyone who loved Louise and Hannah and my mum and still loves them, is their example and the love that they gave everyone, the care, the joy, the positivity, the humor that they gave to the world. I think we're all using that to sustain ourselves. When people pass away, their love still stays."
During the interview, Queen Camilla also revealed why advocating for victims of domestic violence is so close to her heart. As a teenager, she had experienced an indecent assault while riding the train. Per the BBC, the monarch had been "so angry" and "furious."
"She said she had 'sort of forgotten' what had happened to her, but that the courage of the Hunt family had prompted her to speak about her experience," the article read.
The Queen concluded the conversation with the Hunt family by praising them for their bravery. "Wherever your family is now, they'd be so proud of you both."