The Royal Family Releases Emotional Video of Intimate Conversation with Queen Camilla

In another clip of the conversation shared by the BBC, John said, "One thing we've realized is that there's a growing capacity to find energy and to find purpose, which, on the 10th of July, we thought had disappeared forever."

Amy added, "I think there's a huge part of us that's still in disbelief, in shock, and I think perhaps we'll be in that state for the rest of our lives, given the magnitude of our loss. We miss them every single minute of the day. One of the things that has provided such a strength to us and to everyone who loved Louise and Hannah and my mum and still loves them, is their example and the love that they gave everyone, the care, the joy, the positivity, the humor that they gave to the world. I think we're all using that to sustain ourselves. When people pass away, their love still stays."

During the interview, Queen Camilla also revealed why advocating for victims of domestic violence is so close to her heart. As a teenager, she had experienced an indecent assault while riding the train. Per the BBC, the monarch had been "so angry" and "furious."

"She said she had 'sort of forgotten' what had happened to her, but that the courage of the Hunt family had prompted her to speak about her experience," the article read.

The Queen concluded the conversation with the Hunt family by praising them for their bravery. "Wherever your family is now, they'd be so proud of you both."