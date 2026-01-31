Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Hair in a Huge Way—and I Almost Missed It

The new year always brings fresh energy and apparently new hair vibes, too, at least for Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales kicked off her first solo away engagement of 2026 earlier this week and she shook things up in a big way with her look.

For her full day of engagements in the North of England, including a visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, Catherine arrived with her signature loose curls but it wasn’t long before she switched things up, trading them for a sleek low ponytail braided to perfection.