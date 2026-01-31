About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Hair in a Huge Way—and I Almost Missed It

And she pulled it off effortlessly

By Clara Stein
Published Jan 31, 2026
3:00pm
Princess Catherine
ANDY RAIN/EPA

The new year always brings fresh energy and apparently new hair vibes, too, at least for Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales kicked off her first solo away engagement of 2026 earlier this week and she shook things up in a big way with her look.

For her full day of engagements in the North of England, including a visit to the Wakefield Trinity Rugby League club, Catherine arrived with her signature loose curls but it wasn’t long before she switched things up, trading them for a sleek low ponytail braided to perfection.

BLU A120378606
mancpicss66 / SplashNews.com

Catherine didn’t just play with her hair, she also changed up her outfit. She started the day in cognac-toned trousers paired with a light brown patterned blazer and a black mock-neck sweater. Later, she swapped it all for a cinched green jacket, casual pants, and boots.

"Bringing generations together," a January 27 carousel post from the event read. "At Wakefield Trinity RLFC seeing how the club’s community programmes are creating connection. From supporting older people through the In Touch programme to inspiring young people to build confidence, resilience and teamwork."

"A pleasure to support the Rugby Football League as Patron and see how rugby league is creating opportunities for everyone to thrive, both on and off the pitch," the caption concluded.

Switching up hairstyles isn’t exactly new for Catherine. Over the years, we’ve seen her in elegant up-dos, half-up-half-down styles, and more, but a braid? That’s a rare and surprisingly fresh move. One thing is clear: no matter the style, the Princess of Wales can pull it off with ease.

It’s safe to say the new year is already off to a stylish start for the Princess of Wales and I can’t wait to see what she tries next.

