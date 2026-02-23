Kensington Palace Shares Gorgeous Slo-Mo Vid of Kate Middleton on the Red Carpet

The royal couple made their appearance at the BAFTAs in Prince William's capacity as president of the organization. That evening, he presented Donna Langley, DBE, with the BAFTA Fellowship, awarded to "an exceptional British figure in film." Langley is the chairman of NBC Universal Entertainment, where she oversees programming and marketing for Peacock, Bravo and NBC.

If the BAFTAs are predictive of award shows that follow, then the frontrunners were Sinners (Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Original Score) and One Battle After Another (Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing). Sentimental Value, Hamnet and Frankenstein also picked up awards. Now, we'll have to see who goes home victorious at The Actor Awards on March 1.