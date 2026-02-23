Pop culture enthusiasts know that the period between January and March is peak awards season, with all ceremonies culminating in the Academy Awards, which this year will take place on March 15. Most recently, the BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) took place on February 22nd, with the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance. To mark the occasion, Kensington Palace released a slow-motion video of Princess Catherine looking regal as she floated down the red carpet.
Kensington Palace Shares Gorgeous Slo-Mo Vid of Kate Middleton on the Red Carpet
Lights, camera, action!
The Prince and Princess arrived at the awards ceremony looking fabulous—William in a burgundy tuxedo jacket and bow tie, Kate in a diaphanous, floor-length, custom Gucci gown. The slow-motion video captured the rose-colored fabric literally floating as she walked, Hollywood waves bouncing. The Princess accessorized with Queen Mary's Art Deco Choker Bracelet and Prada's Raso clutch in burgundy (similar here, $22).
The royal couple made their appearance at the BAFTAs in Prince William's capacity as president of the organization. That evening, he presented Donna Langley, DBE, with the BAFTA Fellowship, awarded to "an exceptional British figure in film." Langley is the chairman of NBC Universal Entertainment, where she oversees programming and marketing for Peacock, Bravo and NBC.
If the BAFTAs are predictive of award shows that follow, then the frontrunners were Sinners (Original Screenplay, Supporting Actress, Original Score) and One Battle After Another (Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Editing). Sentimental Value, Hamnet and Frankenstein also picked up awards. Now, we'll have to see who goes home victorious at The Actor Awards on March 1.