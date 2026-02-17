Prince William Just Made a Major Announcement

It’s not every day we get a straight-from-the-source update from the royal family, so when it happens, you know I’m immediately tuning in. And this time, the news came courtesy of Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, took to Instagram on February 17 to share a video announcing a major update tied to the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

"The Earthshot Prize in Rio built incredible momentum for the Earthshot decade. Now, I'm delighted to reveal where we're going next," William says in the clip. "This country is a global technology leader, it's home to 8% of the world's biodiversity. It's the world's fastest-growing major economy with the largest population of young people in the world. And it's home to more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other country on the planet. We're going to India."