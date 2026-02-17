About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Prince William Just Made a Major Announcement

And there's a sweet tie to Kate Middleton

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 17, 2026
Prince William Earthshot
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool

It’s not every day we get a straight-from-the-source update from the royal family, so when it happens, you know I’m immediately tuning in. And this time, the news came courtesy of Prince William.

The Prince of Wales, 43, took to Instagram on February 17 to share a video announcing a major update tied to the 2026 Earthshot Prize.

"The Earthshot Prize in Rio built incredible momentum for the Earthshot decade. Now, I'm delighted to reveal where we're going next," William says in the clip. "This country is a global technology leader, it's home to 8% of the world's biodiversity. It's the world's fastest-growing major economy with the largest population of young people in the world. And it's home to more Earthshot Prize finalists and winners than any other country on the planet. We're going to India."

The reveal was followed by a vibrant montage highlighting the country (think buzzing cityscapes, incredible wildlife, cutting-edge tech and expansive agriculture).

The caption echoed the video's message, which read, "The Earthshot Prize is going to India. We couldn't be more excited for the 6th edition in Mumbai this November." The post also encouraged followers to keep up with updates via the Earthshot Prize’s Instagram and the hashtag #EarthshotMumbai.

Prince William is expected to attend the ceremony, which honors innovators and investors working on solutions to some of the planet’s most urgent environmental challenges.

The upcoming event in Mumbai follows previous ceremonies in London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro, all of which the prince has attended, and there's a sweet tie to Kate Middleton.

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously traveled to India in 2016 during a widely covered royal tour, so this return could feel like a full-circle moment, should they attend together.

Princess Catherine previously joined William at the London and Boston ceremonies but was absent from the last two.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

